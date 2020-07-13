Detectives investigating a hit-and-run on Allentown Road in Prince George’s County that left a man dead last month have determined that a total of three vehicles struck the pedestrian, police said Monday.

Prince George’s police had previously said that Howard Rich, 41, of Clinton, Md., was struck by two vehicles about 10:50 p.m. on June 27. The first driver, who authorities said hit Rich in the northbound lane of Allentown Road, remained at the scene. But the driver of a second vehicle, a white or gold SUV, did not stop after hitting Rich, police said.

Authorities now say that a third vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, also struck Rich and left the scene. Detectives are working to find the vehicles and identify the drivers. The SUV might be a Chevrolet with minor damage to the “lower corner of the front bumper,” police said. The sedan, possibly a Toyota, may have been damaged on the undercarriage and front bumper.