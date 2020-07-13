Authorities now say that a third vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, also struck Rich and left the scene. Detectives are working to find the vehicles and identify the drivers. The SUV might be a Chevrolet with minor damage to the “lower corner of the front bumper,” police said. The sedan, possibly a Toyota, may have been damaged on the undercarriage and front bumper.
July 13, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
