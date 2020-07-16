“Talk about a difficult time,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. “These are times I don’t think any of us have faced in our lifetime.”

The panel discussion, streamed live online to the community as part of Temple of Praise’s Wednesday Night Bible Study program, came as the country and Washington metro area continued its summer of mass protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the United States.

Newsham quickly acknowledged what he called the racist roots of American policing.

“American policing has played a role in racism in our country,” he said. “We’re starting way behind the curve because of how American policing started in our country.”

He said that when people such as George Floyd — who was killed in the custody of officers in Minneapolis — die as a result of police action or inaction, “it just sets us back.”

Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin echoed that sentiment, saying that the beginning of policing was “policing black people” and that trust won’t come without “vulnerability and transparency.” Martin said that is why he supports divesting from the institution of policing in some ways to invest directly in education, business and health care in black and marginalized communities.

Incorporating the clergy members on the panel, who wanted to know how the church can play a role in reform and relationship-building, Martin said that “healing starts in the church first.” He talked about the importance of connecting faith leaders with the victims of crime and working together to address mistrust and trauma.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Martin said, officers and clergy “can’t just be stuck to a building” and must find ways to actively engage, even with safety limitations.

Much of the conversation among the men centered on mental health.

Bishop Glen Staples, senior pastor at Temple of Praise and the panel moderator, said repeated exposure to traumatic events, both by community members and officers, can increase the intensity of encounters with police.

Newsham said that most of his officers are trained in crisis intervention but that “the police have been asked to take on a role that they probably are not best suited to take on.” Most mental health workers, he said, earn undergraduate and graduate degrees before working with people experiencing distress. The same is not true for police officers, who are often called upon to handle people in the middle of a drug or mental health crisis when the job could be better done by a social worker.

“It’s critically important that we get the particular amenities and services to help someone out,” said Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry, who also advocated for problem-solving courts that specialize in addressing underlying problems such as drug abuse or mental illness that lead to criminal offenses.

“We have to address mental illness and substance abuse in our country,” Berry said.

The panel, which did not have an in-person public audience but drew a large crowd online, ended its conversation with a vow to keep talking.

“This shouldn’t be a one-time situation,” Staples said.