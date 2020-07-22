East Potomac Park sits along the Potomac River near the Jefferson Memorial and the 14th Street Bridge.
This spring and early summer, animal-control agencies in the Washington region have said they are fielding more calls about wildlife from residents who are staying at home more because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many residents have reported seeing bears, foxes, raccoons and other animals in their neighborhoods.
The increase in call volume is not because of more wildlife but rather more people at home amid the coronavirus outbreak and seeing the animals, wildlife experts said. The animals have always been there. The humans haven’t always noticed them.
In the District, officials at the Humane Rescue Alliance said they had an 18 percent jump in calls last month about wildlife sightings or animal encounters compared with March 2019. Spring is typically the busiest time of year, officials said, as baby birds, rabbits and other animals emerge.