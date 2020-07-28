Some looked up to him in awe and silence. Others captured the moment in a picture. Sereeda McKoy steeled herself.

She had come, she said, just before stepping into the viewing area at the bottom of the stairs, “because he did so much for me.”

“I just feel like I need to be here,” said McKoy, a 39-year-old African American woman from Alexandria, Va., apologizing as she tried to regain her composure. “We just owe it to him.”

AD

AD

The countless others who felt pulled to bid the Georgia Democrat goodbye came from all over the region, wearing face masks, carrying briefcases and even umbrellas to provide some shade. Some waited two hours, some longer, for their chance to honor Lewis, who brought his tenacity as an activist with Martin Luther King, Jr. to the halls of Congress for more than three decades. He died of pancreatic cancer July 17 at age 80.

“I didn’t care about the pandemic, the mask, the heat,” one mourner, Kristy Arnold, said near the front of the line. “To not come and pay our respects to someone who taught us truly how to get in the way and make good trouble, it just felt disrespectful to stay home.”

The public viewing, which continues all day Tuesday, capped a day of remembrance that spanned the District. After landing at Joint Base Andrews from Montgomery, Ala., Lewis’s casket began its solemn journey to the Capitol Rotunda. It passed a series of old and new Washington landmarks — the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, Black Lives Matter Plaza – and intermittently paused as scores of people lining the streets paid their respects.

AD

AD

At Black Lives Matter Plaza, a recording of his legendary 1963 March on Washington speech blared from a loudspeaker. And from inside the Capitol, where Lewis soon arrived to lie in state, a recording of his 2014 commencement address at Emory University echoed.

Members of Congress surrounded him in socially distant seating, listening intently as Lewis’s words to the fresh college graduates came to life – “You must find a way to get in trouble. Good trouble. Necessary trouble.”

“At the end, you saw something that I have never seen, at least at a commemoration, and that is that the entire group of members rose and gave a standing ovation that looked like it would not stop,” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting delegate in Congress and a longtime friend to Lewis, said after the ceremony. “That was by far the most moving moment.”

AD

AD

Lewis is the first black member of Congress to lie in state in the Rotunda, joining the ranks of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, and the second to lie in state in the Capitol. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) lay in state in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall after he died last fall.

After the public viewing ended for the night Monday, Lewis’s family, friends, close staff and colleagues from his days in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee — which he led for three years in the 1960s — held a private overnight vigil inside from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Then it was time to bring the casket out to the people again.

Norton, 83, met Lewis on the front lines of the civil rights movement working in SNCC, which led voter drives in the Deep South and sit-ins at segregated lunch counters.

AD

She witnessed him deliver the same historic speech at the March on Washington that had blared across Black Lives Plaza earlier Monday, and she remembered all the times he was arrested in the Deep South while fighting for voting rights, steadfastly confronting police officers who were “disarmed by nonviolent resistance,” Norton said.

AD

“In SNCC, John was respected because he put his life on the line,” Norton said. “He got to be chair of SNCC not because he was the strongest, not because he was the smartest – but because he was the bravest. Pure and simple.”

Yet despite his image as a civil rights hero, Norton said, he never acted that way, eschewing an aura of self-importance even though “he will go down as one of the most important Americans that ever lived.”

AD

“The humility was very deep. The humility was part of his nonviolence,” Norton said.

Even in the most fleeting interactions, those who briefly met Lewis in the past and had come to pay their respects Monday remembered him the same way.

David Browne, a former Peace Corps worker, said he met Lewis in an elevator at the former Peace Corps headquarters on Connecticut Avenue in the early 1980s. “He was so humble,” Browne remembered. “He said, ‘I was going to join the Peace Corps, but something else came up,' ” and the two had a laugh.

“He actually stopped and had a conversation with me,” Marcia Lee, 57, remembered of the time she met him at an event for a children’s book he authored in 2012. “That touched my heart very much.”

Whether they had a chance to meet him or not, for many in the crowd outside the Capitol, Lewis’s impact felt personal.

AD

AD

“Because John Lewis fought for equal rights, I’m able to work here on Capitol Hill,” said Anitra Reed, who works in the Architect of the Capitol’s office.

“Because of you, I vote,” said Belinda Blount, recounting what she told Lewis when she met him at Shiloh Baptist Church in Northwest Washington on Dec. 21, just days before he announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis. “Because of you, I’m here.”

Blount said she has instilled in her 18-year-old son and all his friends how Lewis and others risked their lives fighting for the right to vote. Because of him, she said, she sends the young men and women to register as soon as they blow out the birthday candles.

In Congress, Norton said the most fitting way to honor Lewis would be to pass the bill intended to restore protections of the Voting Rights Act and to name it after Lewis. Ahead of the memorial service, the House unanimously approved a measure renaming the bill, H.R. 4, in his honor.

AD

AD

Blount and so many others in line on Monday said they hoped the younger generation on the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement would continue to carry on Lewis’s legacy, remaining nonviolent in keeping with his spirit.

“I’m sad that he’s gone,” said Amber English Coleman, who works for the nonprofit Civil Rights Corps, “but grateful that Congressman Lewis left us the blueprint to do what’s right.”