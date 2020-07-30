He was censured by county-level Republican officials after he presided over a same-sex wedding last year; they questioned his support for “traditional family values." Many delegates subsequently chose to support Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and Liberty University athletics official, at the 5th District nominating convention on June 14.

AD

AD

Riggleman said he would make his decision about whether to run, and under what political affiliation, by September or October.

“It’s tough to run as an independent, but I’m pretty independent-minded,” he told Bloomberg. “Real Republican ideals — that’s me. But right now the Virginia Republican Party is so broken that I’ve got to make a tough decision.”

In a statement to The Washington Post Wednesday, Riggleman, a distillery owner, stressed that he is focused on finishing his term in Congress and said that a gubernatorial run is one of “many” possible options on the table for him in politics and business.

“Running for office is a serious decision, especially with new grandchildren just arrived and a burgeoning family business,” he said. “Among the options I am considering is a governor’s run, but it is one of many options, and I have made no final decision as I evaluate options going forward.”

AD

AD

Good will face off in November against Democrat Cameron Webb, a physician focused on social justice issues. The surprise nomination of Good led the Cook Political Report to reclassify the 5th District race from “likely Republican" to the less-certain “leans Republican.”

Riggleman had objected to the venue and setup of the nominating convention, which was held near Good’s home and base of support, but a long drive away for many delegates. He said the logistics greatly favored Good and showed bias by state party officials.

On Tuesday with Bloomberg, Riggleman said that he “refused to be part of their little clique" and that his seat in Congress was taken away from him “because I refused to be corrupt, I refused to kiss the ring, I refused to commit to supporting anything even close to racism or bigotry.”

AD

AD

Should he decide to run, Riggleman would join a crowded field in what would likely be a long-shot bid; Republicans haven’t won a statewide race since 2009, and independent candidates generally have an uphill path without benefit of party money or endorsements.