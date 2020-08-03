“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama wrote in a post on Medium. “Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top. They make me optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November, but about our country’s future long after that.”

Both Spanberger and Luria are looking to hang on to their seats in November, flipping red districts and helping Democrats seize control of the House in the 2018 blue wave. The Cook Political Report has classified both races as Democratic toss-ups.

The race in the 5th District, pitting Webb against self-described biblical conservative Bob Good, was downgraded from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican” after Good’s surprise victory against incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman in the GOP nominating convention in June.

Webb will be looking to use his background as a physician and his focus on social justice issues to sell himself to voters as a candidate fit for the times; Good is a former Liberty University athletics fundraiser and a former county supervisor. Running in a conservative district, Webb has emphasized that he worked in both the Obama and Trump administrations on health-care policy and drug pricing.

He said he was “incredibly proud” to receive Obama’s endorsement.

“This means a lot to me in part because of the deep respect I have for President Obama and the way he approached trying to build consensus but at the same time trying to move the country forward," Webb said, adding that he has kept a letter Obama wrote to him and the other White House fellows pinned to his office wall.

Luria is facing a rematch against former Republican incumbent Scott Taylor in the military-heavy 2nd District, home to the Norfolk Naval Base. Both will be focused on winning over veterans and active-duty families. Luria served 20 years in the Navy, the entirety of it on combat ships before retiring as a commander, while Taylor is a former Navy SEAL who served during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After serving one term in Congress, he lost to Luria in 2018 in a campaign plagued by scandal — which the Luria campaign continues to hold over Taylor’s head well into this election cycle. Several Taylor campaign staffers were accused of adding forged signatures to petitions, a charge to which one staffer has pleaded guilty in court.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, faces Virginia Del. Nick Freitas, a former Green Beret vet and libertarian-leaning Republican. Through a lawsuit, Democrats have been trying to remove him and others from the November ballot; both he and Good missed a filing deadline but were granted exemptions by state elections officials.

Spanberger said in a statement Monday that she was honored Obama endorsed her “because he knows that true leadership means bringing everyone to the table and finding common ground."