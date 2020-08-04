The Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative reported about 4,000 utility customers were without power in Southern Maryland. Pepco said about 200 customers were without power in D.C., and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Conditions near Washington will continue to deteriorate through the morning hours as the storm moves to the north-northeast at 28 mph.

Local fire and police departments in the Washington region, along with public works agencies, worked Monday to prepare for the storm. Many covid-19 testing sites were shut down for the day because of the weather.

Fairfax County Police warned of a few road closures due to low-hanging or downed power lines, but there were no major traffic issues on major highways in the Washington region early Tuesday.

Drivers were advised to rearrange outings to stay out of the storm and to avoid driving through high water if they must go out. The D.C. area is expected to be soaked with up to six inches of rain, which prompted a flash-flood watch for the metro area.

Concerns about flooding prompted Metro to avoid stops at the Cleveland Park station, while the transit agency closed the Cameron Street entrance at the King Street Metro station.

A tropical storm warning is also posted for areas east of Loudoun County in Virginia and Frederick County in Maryland. Areas generally east of Interstate 95 should see the heaviest rain and strongest winds.

Isaias made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night at Ocean Isle, N.C., but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Sustained winds in Washington were expected to be about 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, although parts of Southern Maryland could see gusts up to 70 mph.