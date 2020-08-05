There was no increase in power outages Wednesday morning across the immediate Washington metro area.

Three confirmed tornadoes associated with Isaias struck Southern Maryland, according to an initial report from the National Weather Service. Two were in St. Mary’s County and the other was in Calvert County.

The brunt of the tropical storm skirted the immediate D.C. area as it barreled up the East Coast, lashing areas southeast of the city with up to 9 inches of rain. At one point, more than 400,000 customers had lost power in Virginia and Maryland.

One person died Tuesday in St. Mary’s County after a tree fell on a moving vehicle about 9:30 a.m. along Route 5 near Charlotte Hall School Road about 45 miles southeast of Washington. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the driver was southbound when a large tree on the road’s shoulder fell onto the vehicle’s roof. The victim’s name wasn’t being released Wednesday morning.

Some roads remained closed because of high water.

Maryland highway officials said early on Wednesday that high water remained on southbound Maryland Route 5 at MD 236 in St. Mary’s County and part of the road was closed. In Cecil County, officials said high water remained on MD 7 near Howard Street.

Maryland state police said the agency responded Tuesday to 152 crashes, 117 calls for reasons such as downed wires and trees, and 25 disabled vehicles.

In Virginia, state police cautioned drivers to slow down and be careful because there were still “several flooded roads, downed power lines, fallen trees [and] debris” in the Hampton Roads area and in the southern and central parts of the state.