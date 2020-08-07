Officials in Loudoun County said some roads in the area were closed. They advised drivers to use caution and not go into areas where they couldn’t see the roadway.
The National Weather Service issued a “flash flood emergency” for Leesburg, along with Belmont and Hamilton in Virginia.
Forecasters said some heavy rains will fall Friday, with high pressure coming into the area and more sunshine with higher temperatures throughout the weekend. Some parts of the D.C. region could see flash flooding Friday afternoon and evening, according to the NWS.