He said the sinkhole was about 50 feet by 100 feet. A parked car had been washed away to a nearby creek and two other cars were “in danger of going into the sinkhole,” Winston said.
The road leads to a condo and townhouse community where about 400 residents live, and they’re “trapped” in the area because the road serves the community, Winston said.
No one was injured in the sinkhole incident. Crews were on the scene working to repair the roadway.
“With the torrential rains that came through this morning we had water that was four feet deep and up in the vehicles that were parked in the area,” Winston said.
An officer was on routine patrol in the area when he thought he noticed downed trees, Winston said, but when he went closer he realized “the street had been washed away.”
In another incident, part of U.S. 29 near Pageland Lane and Pleasant Valley Road in the Manassas area was closed because of flooding and water rescues, officials said.
Authorities in Fairfax County said Hunter Mill Road in Vienna is closed in both directions because of high water.
According to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, scattered showers and storms are likely from this afternoon into the evening. Storms could be slow moving, with the potential for heavy rain and isolated gusty winds.