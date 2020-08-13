By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowAugust 13, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDTCrews are working to fix a water main break in Bethesda.The break is at Bradley Boulevard near Huntington Parkway. Officials said it is a 16-inch break and hard to work on because crews are having to work around other utility lines to get to the break.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt is not immediately known when service will be restored in the area for those customers who have been impacted.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy