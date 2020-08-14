There were also reports of road closures Thursday night and into Friday morning in parts of Fairfax County. Drivers are reminded to use caution and slow down in areas of high water, and if they run into high water on roadways, they should “turn around, don’t drown,” officials said.
August 14, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
0 Comments
Today’s Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.
By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy