Six people were rescued from vehicles that got stranded in high waters in southern Prince George’s County, officials said.

The incidents unfolded in the Clinton and Fort Washington areas, according to Prince George’s County Fire officials.

Officials cited four incidents in which vehicles were stranded in high-water areas. Rescuers used inflatable boats to help get the six people involved to safety, according to Battalion Chief Donald Fletcher.

There were also reports of road closures Thursday night and into Friday morning in parts of Fairfax County. Drivers are reminded to use caution and slow down in areas of high water, and if they run into high water on roadways, they should “turn around, don’t drown,” officials said.