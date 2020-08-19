“I have long been more comfortable outside city centers,” McClain said. “Traveling on a winding road in the country, where anything could be waiting to be explored around the next bend, brings me an unmatched sense of excitement as a photographer. As we began to have long stretches of stifling summer heat, I searched Virginia and Maryland for old-fashioned swimming-hole spots where people might gather. As the coronavirus closes or restricts usage of community pools, many may look for an alternative spot that provides the ability to cool off and to socially distance at the same time.”
“Some of the places I found were familiar to me, like the rope swing dangling from a railroad trestle bridge near the James River in Richmond. Others were surprises that I stumbled upon after a preferred destination fell through.”
“One of those was swimming in Owens Creek, which runs under the Loys Station Covered Bridge in Rocky Ridge, Md. It was not hard to imagine that people have been using these swimming holes — many of which remain virtually unchanged by the passage of time — for countless generations. One swimmer I met at the rope swing in the James River told me that he was brought to the spot as a child and now his grandchildren take part in the same family tradition.”