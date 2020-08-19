But when the pandemic hit, sparking a wave of shutdowns and social-distancing measures, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said all recipients would keep getting their benefits without “recertifying,” as the process is known.

This summer, the USDA ended that grace period, leaving some jurisdictions — including the District — scrambling to create a recertification process that would avoid coronavirus risks as much as possible.

Some states, including Virginia, already offered the option to recertify online, but it took the pandemic for D.C. to join. The new app, called DC Access, has been downloaded from the Apple and Google Play app stores more than 5,000 times so far, the D.C. Department of Human Services said Wednesday.

More than 2,000 people have used the app to apply for new benefits for the first time, the agency said. When the USDA waiver expires at the end of August, thousands more can use the app to complete their recertifications.

If residents do not recertify, some may lose their benefits as soon as Oct. 1.

The city had decried the end to the federal waiver, saying many residents do not have access to a computer or smartphone and that others might assume that they didn’t have to recertify during the pandemic and, as a result, lose much-needed assistance. But the federal government denied the District’s request to keep extending the waiver.

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser encouraged residents to download the DC Access app or use the website version. “Through DC Access, we are increasing the accessibility to public benefits for District households in a safe and convenient way,” she said in a statement. “We encourage residents to download the app and recertify their benefits to ensure services are not interrupted during these particularly challenging times.”

Those who do not have Internet access or who prefer to visit a Department of Human Services center in person can still do so.