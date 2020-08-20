Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about coronavirus in Washington, D.C.

How many people have tested positive in D. C.?

Since the first two cases in the District were reported on March 7, more than 13,000 people have come down with the virus. The highest single-day case count was on May 1, when 335 Washingtonians found out they had coronavirus.

As of mid-August, at least 599 people had died of the virus in D.C.

For a more detailed look at cases and deaths, see The Post’s interactive map here.

Where are the hardest hit parts of D. C.?

By ward, Ward 4 — the northernmost segment of the District — has been hardest hit in total number of cases, with nearly one out of every five cases in the city occurring there as of mid-August. Wards 2 and 3, which include some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the city, have had the fewest cases.

By neighborhood, the highest numbers of cases have been in Columbia Heights, 16th Street Heights and Brightwood.

Where can I get tested for coronavirus in D. C.?

Many of the tests conducted in D.C. each day happen at private doctor’s offices, so if you have a primary care provider, calling your own doctor is the best first step.

If you’re looking for a free public testing location, D.C. offers tests every weekday and some Saturdays at firehouses and other walk-up and drive-through sites across the city. Check here to find out which testing sites are open on the day you’re interested in visiting.

Can I travel to D.C. from out of town?

You can travel to D.C., but if you’re arriving from a state with high coronavirus caseloads and you’re not traveling for essential purposes, you will be required by law to quarantine for 14 days upon your arrival.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) issued an order in July requiring anyone who arrives from a state with more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents to quarantine when they arrive — which means more than half the states in the country. (You can see an up-to-date list of states that meet the quarantine requirement here.)

“Essential” travelers — which under the city’s definition includes members of Congress and professional baseball players — must watch for symptoms of the virus and isolate if they feel sick. Everyone else must follow stricter rules requiring them to stay in their home or hotel room, with no guests. If they can’t get food delivered, they can leave to get it — one of the only exceptions to the quarantine rules.

If I live in D.C., can I travel to another state?

You’ll have to check your destination’s rules, to see if you are allowed in. If you do travel to a state other than Maryland or Virginia, you’ll be required to follow D.C.'s quarantine rules (described above) when you return to the District, if you’ve been in a place with a high coronavirus burden for a nonessential purpose like a vacation.

Are masks required in public spaces in D. C.?

Yes. Bowser strengthened the mask requirement in July, now requiring everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask in all businesses, offices where any other people are working, taxis or public transit vehicles, common spaces in apartment buildings, crowded outdoor settings, and more. The order sums up: “Persons leaving their residences shall wear a mask when they are likely to come into contact with another person, such as being within six feet of another person for more than a fleeting time.”

Will schools be open in the fall in D. C.?

D.C. Public Schools will conduct classes entirely online until Nov. 6.

Some public charter schools and private schools may hold some classes in person.

Are restaurants and bars allowed to have indoor service?

The city allowed restaurants to resume indoor service, with certain restrictions, when Phase 2 of reopening began in late June. However, as community spread of the virus increased in July, Bowser has listed indoor dining as one of several reopenings that she is considering revoking to get control of the virus.

What other businesses can be open?

D.C. has allowed a long list of businesses and services to resume, including gyms, libraries, museums, sports fields, summer camps, and hair and nail salons. See the Phase 2 guidelines here.

What are the unemployment numbers in D. C.?