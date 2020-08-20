Despite these improvements, however, the D.C. Board of Elections has struggled at times to get its messages across clearly. President Trump’s attacks on the U.S. Postal Service have done little to quell anxiety for prospective voters, prompting D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to say recently that she has “a lot of concerns about the upcoming election.”

“We are seeing unprecedented voter suppression efforts taking place, and real problems of people trying to slow or stop mail, or prevent people from having access,” Bowser told reporters Aug. 17. “We all need to be braced for an attack on the vote-by-mail system — be as prepared as possible to have as many options for in-person voting for as long as possible to deal with that — and ensure we have enough volunteers and people to support voters.”

Here are answers to some common questions about how to register to vote and secure your ballot ahead of Election Day.

When is the election and what is on the ballot in the District?

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. In addition to the presidential contest between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, several D.C. Council and other local races will be on the ballot, and several referendum questions, including one about whether to decriminalize the use of psychedelic plants, including “magic mushrooms."

How do I register to vote in D.C.?

The District offers several ways to register — including by mail, email and in person while voting. Each method has specific requirements and deadlines, and there are additional steps if you’re registering for the first time. The Board of Elections has provided a step-by-step guide here.

To register by mail or email, you must fill out this application, which is also available at the Board of Elections office as well as public libraries, police precincts and fire stations. If you choose to email the application to DCRegistrations@dcboe.org, you can scan or take a picture of the form and include it as an attachment.

If you have a valid D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles-issued identification, you do not need to sign the application before turning it in, as long as you consent to the use of your digital signature on file with the DMV. If you do not have a DMV-issued identification, you must sign the form.

Voters should receive a voter registration card in the mail within three weeks of the board receiving their application. You can call 202-727-2525 to check the status of your registration, or look it up online here.

What are the deadlines for registering to vote in D.C.?

If you register by mail or email, the Board of Elections must receive your application at least 21 days before Election Day — Oct. 13. If you plan to submit your registration application in person at the Board of Elections or another voter registration agency, you must do so at least one day before the start of early voting (Oct. 26 or earlier).

Voters can also register in person while voting early, or on Election Day, as long as they come with a valid proof of residence, but keep in mind that this probably will take you more time at the polls. The list of acceptable proof-of-residence documents and other important details about same-day registration can be found here.

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote in the District?

To be eligible to vote in D.C., you must be a U.S. citizen and have lived in the District for at least 30 days before the election. To participate in the general election, you must be at least 18 years old by Election Day. You are not eligible to vote if you claim voting residence outside the District or have been declared legally incompetent to vote by a court of law.

Is there an easier way to register online?

Unlike in Maryland and Virginia, there is no alternative to register online in the District beyond emailing your application to the Board of Elections. The board recently abandoned the Vote4DC mobile application — which allowed voters to register, update their information and locate polling places; elections board chairman Michael Bennett said the app had a “much higher failure rate than acceptable” ahead of the June primary.

The lack of a functional app has frustrated some prospective voters as well as D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who in an Aug. 18 letter to Bennett said, “There is no alternative than to have [a functioning app] up and running, particularly for residents without access to a printer, and especially during the pandemic, when in-person changes must be the last resort.”

Bennett said the board is working to find a new way for voters to register easily using a handheld device.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, you’re especially encouraged to do so! The Board of Elections plans to mail a ballot to every registered voter in the District beginning the first week of October. Instructions on how to vote and return the ballot will be included.

What are the deadlines to get an absentee ballot?

If you want your ballot mailed to a different address, you should fill out an absentee ballot request form and mail, fax or email it to the Board of Elections. The instructions for this process are laid out here. Requests to change the address your ballot is sent to must be received by the Board of Elections at least seven days before Election Day (Oct. 27 or earlier).

Can I vote in person early? If so, when and where?

Yes. The list of early voting sites, as well as the regular Election Day voting locations, can be found here. Each ward has at least two early-voting locations that will be open Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Monday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Nov. 3, voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What’s the deal with ballot drop boxes?

There will be at least 55 ballot drop-box locations starting in early October, with at least five drop sites per ward. These boxes are designed to provide voters with secure, socially-distanced voting options and mitigate concerns about ballots getting delayed in the mail. These boxes will be emptied at least twice a day and will be available for use until polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Boxes will be placed liberally and strategically in Wards 7 and 8, where there are significant concerns about mail delays, Bennett said.

When is the deadline to turn in or mail back my ballot?

According to the Board of Elections, your completed mailed ballot “must be postmarked or otherwise demonstrated to be sent on or before Election Day,” Nov. 3. For your vote to count, it must arrive no later than Nov. 13 — 10 days after Election Day. If you vote using a ballot drop box, you must drop off your completed ballot by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Can I vote in person if my ballot was mailed to me?

Yes. You can bring your completed ballot to an early voting location or to a vote center on Election Day and turn it in there, according to the Board of Elections. If you already mailed in your ballot and then go to vote in person, however, you’ll need to fill out a special ballot, which will be calculated after Election Day and issued to people whose voting eligibility cannot be determined while voting in person. In this case, the process would help make sure that your vote is counted only once.

How do I ensure my vote gets counted?

Beginning in October, voters will be able to track the status of their mail-in ballots on the Board of Elections website.

Bennett called it “critically important” for voters to feel confident ahead of this election. “People want to make sure their vote is counted, and so do we,” he added.

If you’re worried that you may not receive your ballot on time for it to be counted, you can contact the Board of Elections at 202-727-2525.

How do I volunteer at a polling station?

D.C. election officials are seeking more workers to help on Election Day and at early-voting locations. To be eligible, you must be a D.C. resident, at least 16 years old and complete four hours of training. Workers will receive a stipend of up to $250 and precinct captains will earn up to $300. Not all applicants are selected.

Workers will be assigned to a vote center and work from about 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election Day or a six-hour shift on early-voting days. They also will be asked to help set up the polling place for a few hours the day before the election. Elections officials recommend that workers bring food, water, prescriptions and comfortable clothes with them.

The application to apply online is located here. For more information, you can call 202-741-5283 or email electionworker@dcboe.org.

Do I need a stamp for my mail-in ballot?

No. The ballots come with an envelope that has prepaid postage.

What steps have been taken to prevent problems like those in June primary?

Many D.C. residents who requested absentee ballots for the primary never received them, leading to ridiculously long lines at the polls when those people went to vote in person. Elections officials hope to avoid that situation by mailing a ballot to every registered voter instead of making them request one, and installing the drop boxes.

Why is there so much concern about the U.S. Postal Service this year?

Although the Postal Service has coordinated vote-by-mail programs with some Western states for years, an unprecedented number of voters are eligible to cast a ballot this way in November, in part because states want to limit in-person voting to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. The Postal Service warned all but four states that they have deadlines that could disenfranchise voters. At the same time, operational changes implemented over the past few months have slowed delivery by as much as a week in some places, fueling widespread fears that ballots could be delivered too late to count in November.

Congress intends to address the matter, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said he will suspend, but not necessarily reverse, the heavily criticized cost-cutting measures. It’s not clear when the delivery slowdowns will end.

What has President Trump been saying about mail-in voting, and how are local officials responding?