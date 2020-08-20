Despite these improvements, the D.C. Board of Elections has struggled at times to get its messages across clearly. President Trump’s attacks on the U.S. Postal Service have done little to quell anxiety for prospective voters, prompting D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to say recently that she has “a lot of concerns about the upcoming election.”

“We are seeing unprecedented voter suppression efforts taking place and real problems of people trying to slow or stop mail, or prevent people from having access,” Bowser told reporters in August. “We all need to be braced for an attack on the vote-by-mail system — be as prepared as possible to have as many options for in-person voting for as long as possible to deal with that — and ensure we have enough volunteers and people to support voters.”

Here are answers to some common questions about how to register to vote and secure your ballot ahead of Election Day.

When is the election and what is on the ballot in the District?

The general election is Nov. 3, and election week begins Oct. 27. You are encouraged to vote as early as you can. In addition to the presidential contest between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump, several D.C. Council and other local races will be on the ballot, as well as an initiative on whether to decriminalize the use of psychedelic plants, including “magic mushrooms.”

How do I register to vote in D. C.?

The District offers several ways to register — including by mail, email and in person while voting. Each method has specific requirements and deadlines, and there are additional steps if you are registering for the first time. The Board of Elections has provided a step-by-step guide here.

To register by mail or email, you must fill out this application, which is also available at the Board of Elections office, as well as public libraries, police precincts and fire stations. If you choose to email the application to DCRegistrations@dcboe.org, you can scan or take a picture of the form and include it as an attachment.

If you have a valid D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles-issued identification, you do not need to sign the application before turning it in, as long as you consent to the use of your digital signature on file with the DMV. If you do not have a DMV-issued identification, you must sign the form.

Voters should receive voter registration cards in the mail within three weeks of the board receiving their applications. You can call 202-727-2525 to check the status of your registration, or look it up online here.

What are the deadlines for registering to vote in D. C.?

If you register by mail or email, the Board of Elections must receive your application at least 21 days before Election Day — Oct. 13. If you plan to submit your registration application in person at the Board of Elections or another voter registration agency, you must do so at least one day before the start of early voting (Oct. 26 or earlier).

Voters can also register in person while voting early, or on Election Day, as long as they come with a valid proof of residence, but keep in mind that this probably will take you more time at the polls. The list of acceptable proof-of-residence documents and other important details about same-day registration can be found here.

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote in the District?

To be eligible to vote in D.C., you must be a U.S. citizen and have lived in the District for at least 30 days before the election. To participate in the general election, you must be at least 18 years old by Election Day. You are not eligible to vote if you claim voting residence outside the District or have been declared legally incompetent to vote by a court of law.

What if I’m registered in another state?

If you are registered to vote in another state but have moved to this District, this is not a problem. There is a section on the D.C. voter registration application where you can identify the county and state where you were previously registered. The D.C. Board of Elections will then contact those elections officials to confirm your registration in the District

Is there an easier way to register online?

As of Sept. 10, the Board of Elections has started testing out a new system to allow voters to register online. This “signature capture technology” — accessible through the board’s website — allows users to sign and submit voter registrations easily using a smartphone or computer. It is still undergoing testing, however, and may need some adjustments, according to the elections board chairman, D. Michael Bennett.

The technology replaces the recently abandoned the Vote4DC mobile application — which allowed voters to register, update their information and locate polling places. Bennett has said the app had a “much higher failure rate than acceptable” ahead of the June primary.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, you’re encouraged to use this option or drop your ballot off at a drop box. The Board of Elections plans to mail a ballot to every registered voter in the District beginning the first week of October.

Instructions on how to vote and return the ballot will be included. If you choose to vote in person (more information on that below), you should bring the ballot you received in the mail with you when you vote; otherwise, you may have to cast a special ballot.

What if my ballot doesn’t arrive when it’s supposed to?

The board has hired a company that mails millions of ballots to voters in counties across the country to make D.C.'s ballots and send them to about 480,000 residents. Most of them will be mailed from Washington state in late September and will begin arriving the first week of October. Some will be as mailed as late as Oct. 17, since the registration deadline is Oct. 13.

If your ballot doesn’t arrive by Oct. 21 — because it got lost in the mail, sent to the wrong address or for any other reason — the Board of Elections says you should plan to vote in-person at a vote center. If you have a physical impairment, preexisting condition or general concerns about voting in person, you should call the Board of Elections at 202-727-2525.

The Board of Elections will not mail out another ballot if you did not receive your first one.

What are the deadlines to get an absentee ballot?

If you want your ballot mailed to a different address, you should fill out an absentee ballot request form and mail, fax or email it to the Board of Elections. The instructions for this process are laid out here. Requests to change the address to which your ballot is sent must be received by the Board of Elections at least seven days before Election Day (Oct. 27 or earlier).

Can I vote in person early? If so, when and where? And where can I vote on Election Day?

Yes, you can vote early. The list of early-voting centers can be found here. Each ward has at least two early-voting locations that will be open Oct. 27 through Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 16 in all.

More than 70 vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. The full list of those can be found here.

Whether you are voting early or on Election Day, you should bring your mailed ballot with you. Otherwise, you may have to cast a special ballot to ensure that no one votes more than once. You can cast your ballot at any vote center, regardless of which ward you live in.

The District has sought out a number of “super vote centers” — including Nationals Park and Capital One Arena — where large swaths of voters can be processed rapidly.

What’s the deal with ballot drop boxes?

There will be at least 55 ballot drop-box locations starting in early October, with at least five drop sites per ward. These boxes are designed to provide voters with secure, socially distanced voting options and mitigate concerns about ballots getting delayed in the mail. These boxes will be emptied at least twice a day and will be available for use until polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The use of drop boxes is heavily encouraged by the Board of Elections. If you are unable to go to a drop box yourself, a friend or neighbor can collect your completed, sealed ballot and drop it off for you.

Boxes will be placed liberally and strategically in Wards 7 and 8, where there are significant concerns about mail delays, Bennett said. They’ll be monitored by surveillance cameras and police may also add them to their patrol detail, according to elections officials.

When is the deadline to turn in or mail back my ballot?

According to the Board of Elections, your completed mailed ballot “must be postmarked or otherwise demonstrated to be sent on or before Election Day.” For your vote to count, it must arrive no later than Nov. 13 — 10 days after Election Day. If you vote using a ballot drop box, you must drop off your completed ballot by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

You can return your mail-in or absentee ballot as soon as you receive it and complete it.

Can I vote in person if my ballot was mailed to me?

Yes. You can bring your completed ballot to an early-voting location or to a vote center on Election Day and turn it in there, according to the Board of Elections. If you already mailed in your ballot and then go to vote in person, however, you’ll need to fill out a special ballot, which will be calculated after Election Day and issued to people whose voting eligibility cannot be determined while voting in person. In this case, the process would help make sure that your vote is counted only once.

When a person submits a mail-in ballot, its bar code will be scanned, meaning that same person cannot then cast a ballot in person. Conversely, as soon as someone votes in person, the Board of Elections won’t open any mail-in ballot that the person submits.

How do I ensure my vote gets counted?

Beginning in October, voters will be able to track the status of their mail-in ballots on the Board of Elections website.

Bennett called it “critically important” for voters to feel confident ahead of this election. “People want to make sure their vote is counted, and so do we,” he added.

If you’re worried that you may not receive your ballot in time for it to be counted, you can contact the Board of Elections at 202-727-2525.

How do I volunteer at a polling station?

D.C. election officials are seeking more workers to help on Election Day and at early-voting locations. To be eligible, you must be a D.C. resident, at least 16 years old and complete four hours of training. Workers will receive a stipend of up to $250, and precinct captains will earn up to $300. Not all applicants are selected.

Workers will be assigned to a vote center and work from about 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election Day or a six-hour shift on early-voting days. They also will be asked to help set up the polling place for a few hours the day before the election. Election officials recommend that workers bring food, water, prescriptions and comfortable clothes with them.

The application to apply online is located here. For more information, you can call 202-741-5283 or email electionworker@dcboe.org.

What’s being done to help senior citizens?

The Board of Elections says it is working to secure mail-in ballot drop boxes at 16 senior buildings under the D.C. Housing Authority. The board also says it will provide drop boxes to private senior rehabilitation facilities and convalescent homes upon request. It had received nine requests from private facilities as of Sept. 14.

These special ballot drop boxes will be installed in the last week of September and the first week of October, according to the board, and be placed in secure locations to ensure the safety of the ballots. The final collection of mail-in ballots will take place at noon Nov. 3.

Curbside assistance will be available at 90 vote centers for those who need special accommodations because of disability, age or illness. The board says voting by mail-in ballot, however, is the safest way for seniors to cast their ballots in the general election, either through the U.S. Postal Service of drop boxes.

Do I need a stamp for my mail-in ballot?

No. The ballots come with an envelope that has prepaid postage.

What steps have been taken to prevent problems like those in the June primary?

Many D.C. residents who requested absentee ballots for the primary never received them, leading to long lines at the polls when those people went to vote in person. Election officials hope to avoid that situation by mailing a ballot to every registered voter instead of making them request one, and installing the drop boxes.

Why is there so much concern about the U.S. Postal Service this year?

Although the Postal Service has coordinated vote-by-mail programs with some Western states for years, an unprecedented number of voters are eligible to cast a ballot this way in November, in part because states want to limit in-person voting to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. The Postal Service warned all but four states that they have deadlines that could disenfranchise voters. At the same time, operational changes implemented over the past few months have slowed delivery by as much as a week in some places, fueling widespread fears that ballots could be delivered too late to count in November.

Congress intends to address the matter, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said he will suspend, but not necessarily reverse, the heavily criticized cost-cutting measures. It is not clear when the delivery slowdowns will end.

What has President Trump been saying about mail-in voting, and how are local officials responding?

President Trump has claimed, without evidence, that mail-in balloting will be laden with fraud. Local officials note that very few examples of fraud have been connected to absentee ballots in previous elections. A recent Washington Post analysis of data collected by three vote-by-mail states with help from the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center found that officials identified just 372 possible cases of double voting or voting on behalf of deceased people out of about 14.6 million votes cast by mail in the 2016 and 2018 general elections.