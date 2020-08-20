Here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about coronavirus in Maryland.

How many people have tested positive in Maryland?

As the state moved to Phase 3 of its reopening, a surge in new infections remained concentrated in Baltimore and along the coastal areas. For a more detailed look at cases and deaths, see The Post’s interactive map here.

Where are the hardest hit parts of Maryland?

At the peak of the crisis in May, the rate of infections in the state’s two most populous counties — Montgomery and Prince George’s — was more than three times higher than other parts of Maryland. In recent weeks, however, the uptick in cases has been driven primarily by places outside the Washington metro region. In July, the Baltimore metropolitan area overtook Montgomery and Prince George’s in new daily infections.

Read about why cases are surging in parts of Maryland here.

Where can I get tested for coronavirus in Maryland?

Maryland has a list of available test sites on its website.

There are three state-operated walk-up sites that encourage — but do not require — residents to make appointments beforehand: Baltimore Convention Center, Glen Burnie VEIP site in Anne Arundel County, and Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

Various counties also offer their own free, walk-up testing sites; see the one from Prince George’s here. (Montgomery has suspended its testing until further notice.)

Does Maryland have a quarantine order for travelers?

Hogan has issued an advisory for people traveling into Maryland from states with coronavirus test positivity rates that exceed 10 percent. The state strongly recommends but does not mandate that visitors or returning residents test themselves before arrival in Maryland or 72 hours after arriving in the state. They should self-quarantine until they receive results.

Positivity rates can be tracked on the CDC website here. As of early August, states that had rates higher than 10 percent included Florida, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama, South Carolina, Nebraska and Idaho.

Can I travel out of the state?

Marylanders are strongly discouraged but not banned from traveling to states with positivity rates that exceed 10 percent. Upon returning to the state, residents should test themselves for the virus within 72 hours and self-quarantine until they receive negative results.

Are masks required in public spaces in Maryland?

Residents older than 5 must wear masks while indoors in public spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible. See the governor’s latest order here.

Will schools be open in the fall in Maryland?

State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon has said that it is up to individual school districts to decide whether to return to in-person teaching in the fall. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, which have the state’s two largest school systems, both have opted for online learning.

Montgomery had ordered private schools on Aug. 1 not to return to in-person teaching this fall, but that decision was later overturned by Hogan, who said private schools should have sole authority to determine when and how to safely reopen. Local health officials can shut schools down, but only on a case-by-case basis for health reasons, according to the state. The county again issued an order requiring private schools to remain closed to in-person teaching, but rescinded it after state officials reiterated its stance. Read about what happened here.

Are restaurants and bars allowed to have indoor service?

Yes. Indoor dining was included in the phase 2 reopening of most counties.

What other businesses can be open?

In most parts of the state, bars, restaurants and retail establishments are allowed to reopen with certain restrictions, such as mask-wearing mandates or caps on the number of people in the establishment to ensure physical distancing.

Religious services have been allowed to resume, but are subject to restrictions from local officials. In Montgomery, for example, religious facilities can only allow “1 person or household per 200 sq ft of religious ceremony space.”

As of June, Hogan has also allowed outdoor visitation at nursing homes, though facilities must first establish proper protocols with local and state health departments.

What are the unemployment numbers in Maryland?