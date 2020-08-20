Turnout is projected to set records, and election officials and political leaders are busy troubleshooting their plans to make sure every vote counts — and that every voter trusts the system to work. Here are answers to some commonly asked questions.

When is the election, and what is on the ballot in Maryland?

The presidential contest has dwarfed attention paid to the rest of the ballot, which includes all eight of the state’s Congressional races, Baltimore mayor and city council and a handful of other local races and issues. Maryland’s state legislature and most municipal and county offices will not be on the ballot.

How do I register to vote in Maryland?

You have two main choices: online or in person. If you are not yet registered and also intend to vote by mail, the online ballot application process will do both tasks in one fell swoop. It takes roughly 10 minutes, and the deadline to register in advance of Election Day is Oct. 13. A Maryland-issued photo ID is required to complete the process online. You may also register online without requesting a mail-in ballot.

If you would prefer to register in person, you may print out an application and either mail it to your local elections board or show up there. Local boards, along with health departments, the Motor Vehicle Administration and other state offices also have applications available that can be filled out and returned there. You will need some document such as an ID, a utility bill, a paycheck or a bank statement that proves where you live.

After Oct. 13, you can register to vote in-person at early voting centers starting Oct. 26 or at Election Day voting centers on Nov. 3. You will also need to document where you live.

Unsure whether you are registered or if your information is up to date? You can look it up.

Can I vote early?

Absolutely. You are encouraged to do so. Mail-in ballots may be sent back as soon as you have filled them out. Ballot drop boxes will be set up starting Sept. 28.

If you prefer or need to vote in person, early voting centers open in every county at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 and will stay open until 8 p.m. every day through the election. The locations for early voting centers may be different than in previous years because of closures related to the pandemic, but local boards will post their locations well in advance. You may vote at any early voting center in your home county.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes, and election officials hope you chose this method. Starting in late August, the state will mail every voter an application to request an absentee ballot, a term used interchangeably with mail-in ballots. This application must be returned — either on paper or online — for you to receive a ballot. That is a change from the June primary, when all registered voters were automatically sent a blank ballot.

Ballots carry prepaid postage and can either be returned by mail, brought to an elections office or deposited in one of the 270 secure drop boxes that will be set up across the state.

What are the deadlines to get an mail-in/absentee ballot? And how are those ballots tracked?

Your ballot request must be received — not postmarked — by Oct. 20. This deadline was moved up by a week to accommodate U.S. Postal Service warnings about getting ballots to voters on time. Elections officials are urging voters to avoid a last-minute rush, however, and request a ballot as soon as you know you want to vote by this method.

If it is after Oct. 20 and you would like a mail-in ballot, you may show up in person at your local elections board and exchange your ballot application for a blank ballot.

Elections officials also encourage voters to stick with mail-in voting if they choose that method. If you request a mail-in ballot and then show up to vote in person, you will be asked to cast a provisional ballot. This allows election officials to make sure you have only voted once, but it is a more time-consuming process for both the voters and elections officials.

When do I need to mail or drop off my ballot?

By no later than Election Day, Nov. 3. Ballots must either be in a drop box or postmarked as of that day, which means that if you mail the ballot on Nov. 3, you must do so before that day’s mail pickup. It would be safer to mail it earlier.

When should I receive my mail-in ballot? And How do I ensure my vote gets counted?

Ballots will be mailed starting on Sept. 24. You can track whether your ballot application has been processed and whether your application has been mailed to you -- and, after you turn it in or mail it back, whether it has been accepted. Make sure that you are registered to vote well in advance and that you send in or drop off your ballot well before Election Day.

If you choose to vote in-person, voting rights advocate recommend that you do it early also, just to be sure. If you vote in person on Nov. 3, make sure you are in line by 8 p.m. Every person in line by then will be permitted to vote.

Do I need a stamp for my mail-in ballot?

No, but you need to send it in the envelope provided with your ballot. It has prepaid postage.

How do I volunteer at a polling station?

Contact your local board of elections. Maryland has a severe shortage of election judges because of the pandemic.

Why is there so much concern about the U.S. Postal Service this year?

While the Postal Service has coordinated vote-by-mail programs with some Western states for years, an unprecedented number of voters are eligible to cast a ballot this way in November, in part because states want to limit in-person voting to avoid the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, operational changes implemented over the past few months have slowed delivery by as much as a week in some places, fueling widespread fears ballots could be delivered too late to count in November. The Postal Service recently warned all but four states that they have deadlines that could leave voters disenfranchised.

Congress intends to address the matter, and Post Master General Louis DeJoy has said he will suspend, but not necessarily reverse, the heavily criticized cost-cutting measures. It is not clear when the delivery slowdowns will end.

What has President Trump been saying about mail-in voting, and how are local officials responding?