More voting guides: Virginia | D.C.

Here are answers to some commonly asked questions, including about signatures, postage and how to vote early or by mail.

When is Election Day, and what is on the ballot in Maryland?

The presidential contest has dwarfed attention paid to the rest of the Nov. 3 ballot, which includes all eight of the state’s congressional races, Baltimore mayor and city council and ballot initiatives on sports betting and the state budget process, as well as a handful of other local races and issues. Maryland’s state legislature and most municipal and county offices will not be on the ballot.

Can I vote early?

Absolutely. You are encouraged to do so. Mail-in ballots may be sent back as soon as you have filled them out. Ballot drop boxes were set up Sept. 28 and will remain available until the polls close on election day (don’t be confused by the padlock -- the boxes are open!).

If you prefer or need to vote in person, early-voting centers open in every county at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, and will stay open until 8 p.m. every day through the election. The locations for early-voting centers may be different than in previous years because of closures related to the pandemic. A complete list of early voting centers is posted here. You may vote at any early-voting center in your home county.

What if I requested a ballot by mail?

More than 40 percent of Maryland voters asked for mail-in ballots by the Oct. 20 deadline, and election data released Oct. 23 showed more than half of those 1.67 million ballots have been processed as returned. Voters who requested e-delivery of their blank ballots started receiving links to download them on Sept. 24. Additional ballots will be shipped and emailed on a rolling basis as requests for them are processed.

When and where can I drop off my ballot?

Completed ballots can be returned by mail or in person to local elections offices or deposited into one of 282 drop-off boxes distributed around the state, including one at each of the early voting centers. You must return your ballot to a box within your home county. The first wave of boxes were installed beginning Sept. 28. A full list of drop-box locations and anticipated installation dates is here.

What if I haven’t registered to vote?

The deadline to register online in advance of Election Day was 9 p.m. on Oct. 13.

But you can still register to vote in-person at early-voting centers starting Oct. 26 or at Election Day voting centers on Nov. 3. You will need to document where you live.

Unsure whether you are registered or whether your information is up to date? You can look it up.

Do mailed ballots need postage?

Ballots carry prepaid postage and can be returned by mail, brought to an elections office or deposited in one of the 282 secure drop boxes that will be set up across the state. You need to send submit it in the envelope provided with your ballot. E-delivered ballots require voters to provide their own envelope and affix postage.

When do I need to mail or drop off my ballot?

By no later than Election Day, Nov. 3. Ballots must either be in a dropbox or postmarked as of that day, which means that if you mail the ballot on Nov. 3, you must do so before that day’s mail pickup. Elections officials are urging voters to submit their ballots as early as possible.

Does my signature have to match anything perfectly?

Your mail-in ballot requires a signature attesting that you voted it, but it will not be compared against anything on file to determine whether the signature is valid.

When will my mail-in ballot be counted?

Ballots will be counted as they arrive, starting on Oct. 1., but no results will be made public until after the polls close on Election Day. It’s possible that not all ballots will be counted before Election Day. No results will be final until all the votes are counted.

How do I volunteer at a polling station?

Why is there so much concern about the U.S. Postal Service this year?

While the Postal Service has coordinated vote-by-mail programs with some Western states for years, an unprecedented number of voters are eligible to cast a ballot this way in November, in part because states want to limit in-person voting to avoid the spread of coronavirus. At the same time, operational changes implemented over the past few months have slowed delivery by as much as a week in some places, fueling widespread fears ballots could be delivered too late to count in November. The Postal Service recently warned all but four states that they have deadlines that could leave voters disenfranchised.

Congress intends to address the matter, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has said he will suspend, but not necessarily reverse, the heavily criticized cost-cutting measures. It is not clear when the delivery slowdowns will end.

What has President Trump been saying about mail-in voting, and how are local officials responding?

President Trump has predicted, without evidence, that mail-in balloting will be laden with fraud. Local officials note there have been very few examples of fraud connected to absentee ballots in previous elections. A recent Washington Post analysis of data collected by three vote-by-mail states with help from the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) found that officials identified just 372 possible cases of double voting or voting on behalf of deceased people out of about 14.6 million votes cast by mail in the 2016 and 2018 general elections, or 0.0025 percent.