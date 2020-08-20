“It happens when too many people gather together … when too many people are selfish,” Northam said about the uptick in cases that public health experts say has largely been driven by people who have not obeyed an executive order for face coverings to be worn inside public spaces.

Here are answers to the more commonly asked questions about coronavirus in Virginia.

How many people have tested positive in Virginia?

For a more detailed look at cases and deaths, see The Post’s interactive map here.

Where are the hardest hit parts of Virginia?

The state Department of Health breaks down cases, hospitalizations and covid-19 deaths by region here. Daily updates on specific localities are listed here.

Where can I get tested for coronavirus in Virginia?

Testing locations change often, while local health departments and some private groups have been hosting pop-up testing sites for limited periods. The most up-to-date information on where to get a covid-19 test can be found here.

Does Virginia have a quarantine order for travelers?

Virginia currently does not require travelers from other states to quarantine for 14 days, though Northam has said he will consider imposing travel restrictions if conditions don’t improve.

Can I travel out of the state?

Virginia health officials discourage residents from traveling to areas with high rates of coronavirus infections unless it is essential. If you have returned from an international trip, a cruise or a riverboat trip, the state health department recommends that you self-isolate for 14 days.

Several states have imposed travel restrictions requiring. Which ones include Virginia?

If you do travel, be aware that some states — including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — have included Virginia in their quarantine orders, meaning isolating for 14 days if you plan to stay longer than 24 hours. Virginia health officials recommend checking with local health departments for up-to-date information on local restrictions before traveling.

Are masks required in public spaces in Virginia?

Under an executive order signed by Northam in May, anyone visiting or traveling through the following indoor public spaces is required to wear a face covering: Personal care and grooming businesses, retail stores, restaurants and taverns, entertainment venues, amusement parks, airports, train and bus stations and public transit.

Exemptions include: eating or drinking in restaurants or taverns, exercising, children under the age of 2, a person seeking to communicate with a hearing-impaired person, and anyone with a health condition that keeps them from wearing a face covering. Children over the age of 2 are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when possible.

What is the penalty for violating the mask requirement?

Violations of the mask order are considered a class 1 misdemeanor and are subject to jail time and fines of as much as $2,500. The state has begun to penalize local businesses who violate the requirement by suspending food permits and other business licenses.

Will schools be open in the fall in Virginia?

All major public school systems in the state have opted for an online-only start to the fall semester, including those in the District’s suburbs. Many private schools are offering a mix of options, which typically include fully in-person, 100 percent online and a hybrid learning model. Colleges and universities are allowed to reopen for in-person instruction if they have submitted a plan to the state that includes how the institution will respond to any covid-19 outbreaks among students or staff.

Are restaurants and bars allowed to have indoor service?

Yes, provided that tables are at least six feet apart and individual parties are limited to 250 or fewer people. Bar seating is closed and only small groups who are eating will be allowed in bar areas. In the Hampton Roads area, indoor dining is restricted to half capacity and last call for liquor orders is 10 p.m., versus 1:30 a.m. elsewhere in the state.

What other businesses can be open?

The state lists other businesses that can be opened and the restrictions they must follow here.

What are the unemployment numbers in Virginia?