“I am committed to making sure all Virginians have access to the ballot box,” Northam (D) said in written remarks while announcing his proposed changes to voting, “and will continue to work with state and federal lawmakers to ensure safe, secure, and accessible elections this fall.”

Below are answers to some of the more common questions Virginians may have about voting this year.

When is the election and what is on the ballot in Virginia?

The Nov. 3 election isn’t just about the presidential contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Virginia voters will also choose between U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) and Republican challenger Daniel M. Gade, while 11 House of Representatives seats and a state House of Delegates seat in Frederick County are also on the ballot.

There are also several state and local referendums, including on whether to amend Virginia’s constitution to allow for the creation of a 16-member commission tasked with redrawing election district boundaries.

How do I register to vote in Virginia?

There are various ways to obtain a voter registration application, which the state Department of Elections lists here. Among them: Online, either through the state or your local elections office, in person at the local elections office, the public library, the Department of Motor Vehicles or through voter registration drives. You can also download an application here (Spanish, Vietnamese and Korean versions available). The completed application can be turned in to your local elections office or mailed back to the address listed at the top of the form.

What is the deadline for registering?

You must register to vote or update your registration for any general and primary election in Virginia at least 22 days before the polls open. In this case, that means Oct. 13. After you’ve submitted your registration form, you should receive a voter registration card or other correspondence confirming your status. If you haven’t, call your local elections office to make sure your application was processed. You can also confirm your status with the state Elections Department online.

How do I know if I’m eligible to vote in Virginia?

You must be a U.S. citizen who permanently resides in Virginia and is at least 18 years old on Election Day. You are not eligible if you are already registered in another state and plan to vote there, or if you have been declared mentally incompetent by a court of law. If convicted of a felony, you must have your right to vote restored by the secretary of the commonwealth. Instructions for doing so are listed here.

Can I vote early?

Yes. You can vote at your local elections office — or a satellite voting station, if those have been set up in your area — between Sept. 18 and Oct. 31, the Saturday before Election Day. You don’t need a special reason to vote early.

Make sure you bring an acceptable form of ID, which could be a state-issued driver’s license or identification card, a U.S. passport, a student or work ID, or, even, a utility bill or bank statement with your name and address on it. If you don’t have an ID, you can sign an ID confirmation statement to confirm who you are and that you regularly vote. Or, you can vote by provisional ballot, which means you have to provide ID later, to confirm who you are, before your vote can be certified. As with in-person voting on Election Day, curbside voting and/or equipment for the elderly or people with disabilities is available upon request.

Can I vote by mail?

Yes. You also don’t need a special reason to do this. You can apply to vote by mail through the state or your local elections office, either online or by mailing an absentee ballot application. First-time absentee voters should send a scanned copy of their ID along with their application. If they fail to do so, they are required by federal law to show proof of ID when turning in their ballots.

During its special session, Virginia’s General Assembly is considering Northam’s proposals for drop boxes, funding for prepaid postage for mailed ballots and another change that would allow absentee voters to correct errors on their ballots so they can be counted. Currently, ballots with mistakes on them are disqualified.

Virginia voters who are overseas or stationed outside the state while in the U.S. military and who haven’t received a state ballot in time can fill out a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot and either email a scanned copy to info@elections.virginia.gov or fax it to (804) 371-0194.

What are the deadlines to get a mail-in/absentee ballot?

Don’t put this off if that’s the route you plan to take. You’ll need your ballot in time to fill it out and return it by 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are returning your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Take into account that the elections office is likely very busy processing higher-than-usual numbers of absentee ballot applications.

What if I have an emergency that forces me to miss the application or voting deadlines?

You can request an emergency absentee ballot if you were unable to meet the application deadline due to hospitalization or illness involving you or a member of your family or another emergency that justifies receiving such a ballot.

If you need an emergency ballot, you must request it from your local elections office by 2 p.m. on November 2. You can get an application from that office or by downloading a copy from the state Elections Department website. If approved, that office will provide the ballot to your designated representative so it can be delivered to you. You’ll need that person to witness that you filled out the ballot, which should be returned to your local elections office or local polling station before polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Can I turn in my mail-in ballot or do I have to mail it — and what is the deadline?

You can do either. If returning your ballot in person, it must be received by your local elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are sending it back by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by your local elections office by noon on Nov. 6.

Do I need a stamp if I mail it back in?

Some localities will include an envelope with postage prepaid, but not all of them, since it isn’t mandatory. Check with your local elections office. Northam’s proposal for extra funding for postage would make prepaid postage mandatory and cover the postage costs localities incur from that mandate.

Why is there so much concern about the U.S. Postal Service this year?

While the Postal Service has coordinated vote-by-mail programs with some Western states for years, an unprecedented number of voters are eligible to cast a ballot this way in November, in part because states want to limit in-person voting to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Postal Service warned all but four states they have deadlines that could leave voters disenfranchised. At the same time, operational changes implemented over the past few months have slowed delivery by as much as a week in some places, fueling widespread fears ballots could be delivered too late to count in November.

Congress intends to address the matter, and Post Master General Louis DeJoy has said he will suspend, but not necessarily reverse, the heavily criticized cost-cutting measures. It’s not clear when the delivery slowdowns will end.

What has President Trump been saying about mail-in voting, and how are local officials responding?

President Trump has predicted, without evidence, that mail-in balloting will be laden with fraud. Local officials note that there have been very few examples of fraud connected to absentee ballots in previous elections. A recent Washington Post analysis of data collected by three vote-by-mail states with help from the nonprofit Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) found that officials identified just 372 possible cases of double voting or voting on behalf of deceased people out of about 14.6 million votes cast by mail in the 2016 and 2018 general elections, or 0.0025 percent.

Can I vote in person if I requested a mail-in ballot?

Yes. Amid the worries surrounding the Postal Service, hundreds of Virginia voters have called the state elections office trying to cancel their mail-ballot requests, according to Chris Piper, the top elections official in the state. Piper said there is no formal way to do so, but voters who want to vote in person should bring their mail ballot with them to the polls, allowing officials there to void it.

Some states are cutting down the number of polling stations and using larger voting centers to reduce the possibility of coronavirus infections. Is Virginia?

No. As of now, all of the usual polling places will be open, state elections officials say. Under Virginia law, every precinct in the state must have a polling station operating on Election Day. Some precinct stations can be consolidated, but that would need special approval.

How do I ensure my vote gets counted?

Make sure you that are registered to vote and follow all of the state Elections Department requirements for in-person or absentee voting, including deadlines for mail-in and/or emergency voting. For in-person voting, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7 p.m. polls will stay open until you can vote. Make sure to bring some proof of ID and check with your local elections office in advance to confirm where your precinct polling station is. For absentee voting, confirm that your application was processed and return your completed ballot in time.

How do I volunteer at a polling station?

State and local election officials are eager to sign up more polling station volunteers and election officers. You can do so through the state Elections Department or through your local elections office. You must be a registered voter in Virginia who doesn’t hold an elected office or work for an elected official. You should be available between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Election Day, with the day broken into shifts.

Election officers and volunteers undergo about three hours of training before working on Election Day, where they will help set up voting equipment, check photo IDs and names, help voters understand how to use the voting machines and tabulate the votes in their precinct when polls close.