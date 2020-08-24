Klacik’s bid is a long-shot in Maryland’s solidly blue 7th district. But Klacik’s inclusion on the stage Monday — joining the ranks of Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) — fast-tracks her unusual political ascension, which has been framed by several viral moments over the last year.

Klacik, the founder of a nonprofit and member of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee, first came into the national spotlight last summer when her videos seeking to blame Cummings for blight in Baltimore ended up launching an enduring feud between Cummings and President Trump months before Cummings’s death.

Most recently, Klacik’s ad, “Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats,” was viewed more than 11 million times after Trump shared it on Twitter last week. Urging people to vote for her, he said, “Don’t blow it Baltimore, the Democrats have destroyed your city!”

The controversial ad harnessed a favorite Trump talking point likely to be on display onstage Monday night: that Democrats are to blame for any number of failings in major American cities — a message that Klacik and other Republican strategists have specifically targeted to Black voters.

Walking through West Baltimore streets in pointy red stilettos and a red dress, Klacik said Democrats have “betrayed” Black residents as she passed boarded-up windows of abandoned rowhouses and warned of crime and crumbling infrastructure. Baltimore is nearly 63 percent Black, according to Census Bureau data.

“Do you care about Black lives? The people that run Baltimore don’t. I can prove it,” Klacik begins. “Walk with me. They don’t want you to see this.”

Klacik, who could not immediately be reached for comment, told “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning that her speech will urge Republicans that “we have to go into these communities, roll up our sleeves and offer real results.”

“We can’t write off these cities,” Klacik said. “A lot of people think in the inner-city people vote down-ballot for Democrats. But they don’t really have any options that come into play.” She said she will also talk about “law and order [and] the importance of opportunity zones within the inner cities, which President Trump has on his agenda.

“There’s a lot to offer and Baltimore City desperately needs career opportunities,” she said.

Klacik’s rhetoric blaming Democrats for Baltimore’s problems echoes the missives she fired at Cummings in July 2019 that caught Trump’s attention.

In her videos, she highlighted dumping grounds and blighted buildings in West Baltimore while saying, “Congressman Elijah Cummings says he cares about the children at the border, but the children in his district live next to abandoned row homes, sometimes filled with rodents, trash out back and homeless people trying to find shelter.”

Trump in turn used the opportunity to repeatedly bash Cummings while describing Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” — rhetoric that was condemned as racist.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “His district is considered the Worst in the USA.”

Cummings responded to Trump, saying he wakes up every day to “go and fight for my neighbors,” which he called his “moral duty.” He then urged the president to work together, but Trump continued the attacks.

Trump eventually cited Klacik by name in a tweet days later. Klacik later told the Baltimore Sun she wished there would be less focus on the president’s tweets and more on Baltimore’s conditions.

On Monday morning, the Trump campaign used her segment on Fox News to promote the RNC, tweeting, “Republicans offer real results for inner-city Americans, says Baltimore’s Kimberly Klacik.”

In an op-ed for the Baltimore Sun, responding to the editorial board’s criticism of her campaign ad, Klacik described herself as a moderate Republican who supports paid family leave and over-the-counter birth control, believes man-made climate change is an urgent threat and supports LGBTQ rights.