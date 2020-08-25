The Friday march — dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington — will take place in D.C. as the region continues to navigate a still-raging coronavirus pandemic.

What is the purpose of the march and who will speak?

In June, as large, turbulent protests continued to rock the nation following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by police officers in Minneapolis, Sharpton announced his intention to lead a march on the nation’s capital calling for criminal justice reform and racial equality.

Standing before a crowd at Floyd’s funeral, Sharpton said the march would be led by the families that “know the pain” of losing a loved one at the hands of law enforcement.

Billed as a commitment march meant to underscore participants’ dedication to criminal justice reform efforts, the event will also seek to underscore the ideals enumerated by King more than half a century ago and connect those issues to voter participation in the November election, organizers have said.

The event is being led by Sharpton’s National Action Network in partnership with the NAACP, the National Urban League, The Hispanic Federation, unions, clergy and civil rights groups, among others.

Speakers will include relatives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and others killed by police. Attorney Anthony Benjamin Crump, who represents many of them, will also address the crowd.

When and where is this march?

Speakers will begin to address the audience at 11 a.m. Friday, but the crowd is expected to begin gathering at the Lincoln Memorial and around the Reflecting Pool about 7 a.m.

Organizers said all attendees should enter the rally through an marked entrance on 17th Street NW.

After three hours of addresses from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the crowd will begin its march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park.

The event will conclude about 3 p.m.

I want to attend. What do I need to know?

Prior registration is required for everyone who plans to attend.

Organizers have asked that people arrive early to a marked entrance along 17th Street NW, where stations will be set up to screen each attendee for signs of fever. Each person will get a neon green wristband and ticket.

To enter the rally, organizers said, everyone must wear a face mask and the branded green wristband. Those who arrive without a face mask will be offered one.

Once in the event site, participants cannot leave and reenter. Organizers have recommended that attendees bring water and prepare to stand for the duration of the event.

Participants will be cordoned off into marked sections that run the length of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in an effort to space people out and maintain social distancing. At the time of the march, the groups will be physically spaced out to prevent overcrowding.

A limited number of seats are available for those who cannot stand for the duration of the rally. Anyone in need of wheelchair assistance is being asked to contact the NAN’s Americans With Disabilities Act coordinator. NAN has also chartered shuttles to take people with disabilities to and from the Foggy Bottom Metro station to the entrance of the Lincoln Memorial.

I can’t be there in person. Can I watch from home?

The event will be broadcast online in its entirety by the NAACP, which is also hosting three days of digital programming for those who cannot or do not want to attend in person.

By allowing people from across the country to tune in digitally, NAACP officials have said they hope to reach those who cannot make the trip to D.C. or safely be part of a large crowd.

What coronavirus safety measures will be in place?

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has mandated that face masks be worn outdoors, a requirement organizers have taken to heart. No one without a face mask will be permitted to enter the rally.

Every attendee will have their temperature taken upon arrival and hand-sanitizing stations and signage reminding participants to maintain a physical distance of about 6 feet from others and other safety protocols will be displayed throughout the event.

Earlier this month, the NAN canceled charter buses that were scheduled to bring hundreds of rally-goers from states that have seen elevated caseloads of covid-19, like Florida, Texas and Georgia.

Will there be street closures?

A large section of downtown D.C. will be closed to traffic and street parking to accommodate the civil rights march and related demonstrations on Friday.

Beginning about 6 a.m., D.C. police will shut down roads generally south of K Street NW between 12th and 19th Streets, down to Constitution Avenue.

Constitution Avenue will be closed from 12th to 23rd Street and all streets around the Lincoln Memorial will be blocked off. Independence Avenue will be closed from the Arlington Memorial Bridge to 12th Street SW.

No-parking orders will be in effect beginning at midnight on Friday.

What about people coming from out of town? Don’t they have to quarantine?

On Monday, Bowser updated the list of states from which visitors and residents are required to quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival in the District.

Those traveling from neighboring Maryland or Virginia are exempt from the order, as are those coming into the District for less than 24 hours.

Several rally-goers who were still planning to attend the march despite their home states appearing on the mayor’s quarantine list said they intend to stay overnight in Maryland or Virginia and travel into the District only for the day — effectively sidestepping the order.

Charter buses from states such as New York and New Jersey, which are not on the mayor’s list of states whose residents would trigger a mandatory quarantine, are still scheduled to arrive carrying hundreds of protest participants Friday morning.

What other protests are happening on Friday?

Nearly a dozen other protests are scheduled to take place Friday, though many are complimentary or in support of the larger NAN rally. Here are a few to watch: