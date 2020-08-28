Organizers plan to highlight the civil rights issues of today and bring well-known speakers to address the crowd while also mitigating the spread of the coronavirus with strict safety protocols.
The march — dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington — will begin with speeches from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, followed by a choreographed march to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in West Potomac Park. The event is expected to end about 3 p.m.
Civil rights rally closes streets in downtown Washington
A large section of downtown D.C. will be closed to traffic and street parking on Friday to accommodate the civil rights march and related demonstrations.
Beginning about 6 a.m., D.C. police were shutting down roads generally south of L Street NW between 12th and 18th streets, down to Constitution Avenue.
Constitution Avenue will be closed from 12th to 23rd streets, and all streets around the Lincoln Memorial will be blocked off. Independence Avenue will be closed from the Arlington Memorial Bridge to 12th Street SW.
No-parking orders will be in effect beginning at midnight on Friday.
What you need to know about the civil rights rally in D.C.
Friday’s civil rights rally timed to the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s seminal “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered in 1963 from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, is expected to bring thousands to the same location on the Mall.
Headlined by the Rev. Al Sharpton, who will be joined by King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, and family members of several men and women who were killed by law enforcement officers, the demonstration will conclude a week of large-scale events in the nation’s capital, including days of protests and a fireworks display Thursday night over the Washington Monument to mark the end of the Republican National Convention.
The Friday march — dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington — will take place in D.C. as the region continues to navigate a still-raging coronavirus pandemic. March on Washington organizers initially thought at least 100,000 people would gather, but a permit issued Tuesday indicates they now expect about 50,000 people will attend.
