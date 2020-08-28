Friday’s civil rights rally timed to the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s seminal “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered in 1963 from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, is expected to bring thousands to the same location on the Mall.

Headlined by the Rev. Al Sharpton, who will be joined by King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, and family members of several men and women who were killed by law enforcement officers, the demonstration will conclude a week of large-scale events in the nation’s capital, including days of protests and a fireworks display Thursday night over the Washington Monument to mark the end of the Republican National Convention.

The Friday march — dubbed the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington — will take place in D.C. as the region continues to navigate a still-raging coronavirus pandemic. March on Washington organizers initially thought at least 100,000 people would gather, but a permit issued Tuesday indicates they now expect about 50,000 people will attend.