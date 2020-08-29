The group of about 175 people continued marching through northwest D.C., to the U Street area, toppling garbage cans and setting additional small fires.
The protests come a day after thousands of people came to D.C. as part of a planned rally and march organized by Rev. Al Sharpton on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s rally at the same place — the Lincoln Memorial. The marcher and scores of speakers demanded racial justice and police reform following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.
Since Floyd was killed three months ago, there have been nightly protests in the District and around the country.