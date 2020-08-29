The group of about 175 people continued marching through northwest D.C., going into several neighborhoods, including the U Street area and Dupont Circle, chanting, toppling garbage cans, setting off small fireworks and setting additional small fires.

At 11:40 p.m., that group of protesters, along with other, smaller groups that had been marching through the city, converged on Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House.

There, dozens of police officers in riot gear cleared the plaza firing off flash-bangs and chemical spray. A chaotic scene unfolded as demonstrators fled. Scores regrouped at 16th and K streets, where they defiantly continued to set off fireworks and confront police. Police again used chemical spray to disperse the crowd.

Two city officials said police moved in on the protesters because projectiles were thrown at them. A third city official said police had been monitoring the incidents in Adams Morgan. “Our officers have an obligation to act and keep our city safe,” the third official said. All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the response.

The officials confirmed that arrests had been made, but they did not know immediately how many or what charges were filed.

As the standoff continued, police continued to move the line toward protesters as the demonstrators threw water bottles at police and kicked gas canisters back toward them. The standoff and tension continued well past midnight Sunday. A helicopter circled overhead, its spotlight angling over the downtown area, as tensions continued to rise and police continued to use flash bangs and gas.

Anthea Yur, 26, a protester from Minneapolis, said the confrontation escalated after police at the line at 16th and K streets seized a protester in the intersection and pulled the person behind the line.

“That’s what started the confrontation,” said Yur, a manufacturing engineer who works with families touched by police violence. “Then they started shooting flash bangs.”

Yur helped a man whose foot was injured after one of the flash bangs went off. She said it looked as if a shard of the flash bang — which is a plastic grenade-shaped canister that can hold irritant-filled pellets — had penetrated the man’s flesh. She said another person was apparently struck by a less-lethal round that might have broken a rib.

Salmomée Souag, 23, of Portland, shared a picture showing a hard rubber pellet she found in the street that appeared to be a riot-control device known as a baton round.

The protests come a day after thousands of people came to D.C. as part of a planned rally and march organized by Rev. Al Sharpton on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s rally at the same place — the Lincoln Memorial. The marchers and scores of speakers demanded racial justice and police reform following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.

Since Floyd was killed three months ago, there have been nightly protests in the District and around the country.

On Saturday night, as the protesters marched through several northwest neighborhoods, there were several tense encounters.

On U Street, a protester holding a baseball bat had been warning bystanders and members of the media not to take video while marchers damaged cars or set small fires.

Josiah Pope, 23, who plays professional basketball overseas and had been injured in a motorcycle accident, came out on the stoop of his walk in the 1600 block of U Street with a neck brace. He wanted to record the scene and tell the demonstrators they should not be disturbing residential neighborhoods.

As Pope stood on the stoop, the protester — wearing a helmet and carrying the aluminum baseball bat on his shoulder — walked up the steps and told Pope to stop recording.

Pope wasn’t having any of it, and the two men — both of whom are Black — began to argue.

“Get the f--- out of my face!” Pope, whose right arm was in a sling, yelled at the protester, mocking him for threatening a person who was obviously injured.

Pope bent over, pointing to his cheek and daring the protester to slap him and promising worse in return. Other protesters — also dressed in black and wearing protective gear — grouped around him. He continued to record while protesters tried to block him with their hands or shine bright lights on his phone before the marchers moved on.