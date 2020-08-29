Martinez-Andrade’s Honda shot toward the right side of the interstate’s northbound lanes, where it struck a tractor-trailer whose driver had pulled over on the shoulder with mechanical trouble. The crash spun the Honda back into the traffic, where it collided with a different car — a 2016 Nissan Titan attached to a U-Haul trailer.
According to Geller, Martinez-Andrade, of Woodbridge Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He died at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver and the Nissan driver, who were not identified, were uninjured.