A motorist was killed in a predawn collision Saturday on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, authorities say.

Javier Alejan Martinez-Andrade, 30, lost control of the Honda Civic he was driving at 5:55 a.m. northbound near the 163-mile marker in northern Fairfax County, according to Corinne N. Geller, the public relations director for the Virginia State Police.

Martinez-Andrade’s Honda shot toward the right side of the interstate’s northbound lanes, where it struck a tractor-trailer whose driver had pulled over on the shoulder with mechanical trouble. The crash spun the Honda back into the traffic, where it collided with a different car — a 2016 Nissan Titan attached to a U-Haul trailer.

According to Geller, Martinez-Andrade, of Woodbridge Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He died at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver and the Nissan driver, who were not identified, were uninjured.