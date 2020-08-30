Police are looking for the person who stabbed a 33-year-old man to death in Northwest Washington on Saturday night.

District police said the victim, Aaron Watts, who did not have a permanent address, was found in the unit block of Bates Street NW at 10:12 p.m. by officers responding to the report of a man lying on the ground. Police said the man had been stabbed. Watts was taken to a hospital by D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, where he was pronounced dead after lifesaving attempts, police said.

Police determined that the stabbing took place about one block north of where Watts had been found, in the unit block of Florida Avenue NW. Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer. Anyone with information can call (202) 727-9099 or reach the police tip line by sending a text message to 50411, police said.

As of Friday, the District had recorded 126 homicides this year, 15 percent more than the same period last year, according to D.C. police statistics.