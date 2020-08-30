Police determined that the stabbing took place about one block north of where Watts had been found, in the unit block of Florida Avenue NW. Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect.
D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the killer. Anyone with information can call (202) 727-9099 or reach the police tip line by sending a text message to 50411, police said.
As of Friday, the District had recorded 126 homicides this year, 15 percent more than the same period last year, according to D.C. police statistics.