“The imagery certainly was meant to be provocative,” Webb said, adding that he would hope people will see the ad doesn’t match his platform. "Even though [Good] attempted in this ad to avoid talking about himself at all, I think he’s just told everybody a lot about himself. ... He’s telling us about his approach to politics.”

AD

AD

Good, who describes himself as a biblical conservative, unexpectedly defeated incumbent Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) in a bitter nominating convention in June. Webb has since sought to siphon votes from moderate Republicans in the mostly rural central Virginia district by stressing his background as a physician, his criminal justice reform platform and, when it comes to healthcare, his support for a public option.

The 30-second ad begins with fiery images and a theatrical voice saying “Webb would support defunding the police while crime spikes,” an attack that echoes attempts by President Trump to link Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to urban violence and unrest. It continues by warning that Webb would “force you into government-run healthcare." As slow-motion clips show Webb in his white doctor’s coat and stethoscope, the campaign warns that Webb is “not as smooth as he seems.”

Chris Taylor, deputy national press secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committe, accused Good of “using tired tricks and racist dog whistles to smear Dr. Webb."

AD

AD

“At a time when the people of Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District are looking for leaders seeking common ground ...Bob Good is proving once again that he is incapable of meeting this moment," said Taylor, who advises candidates on issues affecting the African American community.

The Good campaign did not respond to questions about the ad, including where it will appear and where the footage of looting and burning was from.

Webb supports addressing racial disparities in criminal justice reform, specifically through sentencing reform and ensuring that formerly incarcerated people have opportunities for progress when re-entering communities. He said he also supports law enforcement reform, including adequately funding community policing and better training for officers — a position he said was shaped by his father, who chaired the Federal Law Enforcement Training Accreditation Board and worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration. But he said he does not support “defunding” police.

AD

AD

“At this point I’m starting to wonder if they know the difference” between reforming and “defunding,” Webb said. His positions on reform, he said, represent “very thoughtful, very evidence-based perspective on how to deliver on that promise on equal justice under law.”

The ad echoes messaging that the Republican National Campaign Committee has been pushing for months, saying in numerous posts that Webb supports “socialized medicine” and “supports defunding the police as violence spikes across the U.S.” Camille Gallo, spokeswoman fro the RNCC, reiterated those arguments in an email Tuesday, while also pointing to a Guardian article in which Webb is quoted as describing Medicare For All as “the most equitable and just version of healthcare.”

Webb said the quote was taken out of context, and that he was discussing a single-payer healthcare system in a global context. He said his next statement was that the “best course forward in the United States is a public-health insurance option."

AD

AD

Rhetoric trying to paint Democrats as extremists in both healthcare and police reform featured heavily at the Republican National Convention last week. And Trump has waged similar attacks against Biden, repeatedly trying to link him to riots, looting and lawlessness in American cities and describing him as soft on crime.

Biden pushed back on that rhetoric in a speech Monday in Pittsburgh, saying Trump is the one who has been encouraging violence through inflammatory rhetoric. “Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?” Biden said.

Webb and Good will appear at their first joint candidates’ first forum next week.