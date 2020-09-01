“We believe strongly that all District of Columbia owned public spaces, facilities and commemorative works should only honor those individuals who exemplified those values such as equity, opportunity and diversity that DC residents hold dear,” the committee’s chairs, Bowser advisor Beverly Perry and public library director Richard Reyes-Gavilan, wrote in a letter introducing their report.
The recommendations could begin a lengthy process of deciding which buildings to rename across the city.
Bowser convened the committee after large-scale Black Lives Matter protests began in the District following the death of George Floyd in late May. At the time, she said she would support renaming Woodrow Wilson High School, a prominent public school whose name has long been a contentious subject among students and alumni The mayor said she hoped the working group would come up with a comprehensive list of D.C. government-owned buildings that might merit renaming.
The committee said in its report that it considered aspects of the honorees’ history including whether they owned slaves or supported the institution of slavery, whether they created laws and policies that disadvantaged women and minorities, whether they belonged to “any supremacist organization,” and whether they discriminated against marginalized groups in a way that would violate D.C. law.
“Commemoration on a District of Columbia asset is a high honor reserved for esteemed persons with a legacy that merits recognition,” the group wrote.