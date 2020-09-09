But the decision by the county’s Board of Supervisors to close two libraries — the Rust and Ashburn branches — to convert them into child-care facilities, has angered some library staff and local parents, and it culminated in the resignation last week of the chair of the library’s Board of Trustees. Now, because of lower enrollment than expected, the program will be revisited by the supervisors this week, a county spokesman said.

If the libraries remain closed for child care, it will cut off access to more than 6,000 people who use them on a weekly basis, library officials said, although they would still offer curbside services.

“It didn’t seem to me that they took into consideration the tens of thousands of citizens whose access to a range of library services will be severely limited, especially in a pandemic,” said Marc Leepson, a longtime library advocate who previously served on the Loudoun County Library Board of Trustees and the Virginia State Library Board.

Most troubling, Leepson and others said, is that the Board of Supervisors decided to close the libraries without first consulting the library director or its Board of Trustees.

Across the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, cities such as San Francisco and New York have provided emergency child care at libraries, along with community centers and empty school buildings. But a recent proposal in another county, in North Carolina, stirred similar outrage after an anonymous letter appeared on the blog Ask a Manager.

The writer, described as a youth services employee at a public library in North Carolina, said library staff were being expected to provide a “virtual learning camp” for children of county workers, while still providing curbside services to library customers. Reached by The Washington Post, the writer confirmed that the library system is in Cumberland County, N.C., but asked not to be named for fear of losing her job.

“Library staff are not licensed child-care providers, for one thing. ... We do not have safe, enclosed outdoor spaces for the kids to take recess or breaks,” the anonymous library employee wrote. “This is an absolutely-unheard-of workload for us. We are not getting pay increases or official changes in our job duties, of course. We were told that if we did not ‘buy in’ to this plan, we should consider a career change.”

Duane Holder, a deputy county manager for Cumberland County, said the county is in the early stages of proposing a child-care program in its libraries, which had been closed to the public amid the pandemic.

The library proposal is a response to a child-care crisis so dire that it is affecting essential services in the county, Holder said. Unable to find supervision for their children, some social workers, child-protective services staff, Medicaid employees and other essential workers have stopped showing up to work. Some have been taking the paid leave provided to them by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Others, including some public-health nurses, have been resigning.

“We’ve had to actually cancel child-support court, and that really hurts,” Holder said. “I don’t think that we were able to fully anticipate the impact that 100 percent virtual learning would have on our workforce.”

Nationwide, millions of working parents, especially working mothers, are dealing with the same dilemma. Remote-learning plans require full-time working parents to find care for an average of 43.5 hours a week, roughly triple the amount of child-care time they needed before the pandemic, according to a report from the Urban Institute.

But in Loudoun, residents took to online parenting forums and library Facebook pages to express outrage at the decision to close the two libraries.

“If they need a facility for childcare, use the empty schools!” wrote one Loudoun County resident, Sondra Eklund. “Libraries are not designed to keep children occupied for 8 hours a day, and it’s not safe in a pandemic."

Phyllis Randall, chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, said several school buildings are not available because teachers are offering virtual lessons from their classrooms, and some schools are still offering in-person classes to students with special needs and with English as a second language. More important, she said, the district is aiming to transition to a hybrid model of learning that provides some classroom time for all students as soon as possible.

Still, the county located 11 elementary schools with hundreds of seats available, along with several community centers. The two libraries helped the county meet the goal of 1,000 to 1,200 slots, which should allow for enough space for county staff children, Loudoun County Public Schools staff children, children who qualify for free and reduced lunch, as well as some additional space for the general public through a lottery system.

But on the first day of the program on Tuesday, enrollment was lower than expected, with only 600 children, leading county officials to consolidate the child-care sites in only schools and leased buildings for the time being. If enrollment increases, they plan to use the two libraries and other centers.

Chang Liu, the director of the Loudoun County Library, declined to comment on the decision to close the two libraries for child-care purposes. But she confirmed the resignation of the chair of the library’s Board of Trustees, Denis Cotter, on Wednesday. Cotter did not respond to requests for comment, but told WTOP earlier in the week that library staff and trustees “were not informed or consulted during the development of the proposal.”

Randall said the board made the decision in an informal vote on Aug. 21 and informed the library’s Board of Trustees the following day. Randall and other county officials met at length with library administrators and trustees before ratifying the vote last week.

The county’s nine libraries closed in March because of the pandemic. The system began offering curbside borrowing in May and opened all libraries on July 1. Since then, thousands of people have visited the libraries each week, and many are using them to telework or for computer access to search for jobs, pay bills and read email.

These are some of the essential community resources that are lost when libraries close, said Lisa Varga, executive director of the Virginia Library Association. She said she worries about the precedent the Loudoun County decision would set for libraries across the state and the country.

“It’s just disheartening for a lot of our profession when people come in and just take over our space,” she said. “We don’t want libraries all over the state to stop being used for their intended purpose and to be used for alternate purposes without discussion.”

The library is a community mainstay for residents like Emily Bowen, 29, who has been taking her daughter Cora, now 4, to the Rust Library’s baby story time since she was 4 months old. She has continued to visit the library several times a week.

“It’s almost like a church, like a book church,” Bowen said. When the Rust Library reopened in early July, “we were there on day one, with our masks on.”

She was disappointed to learn that the library would once again close. But other residents, like Cindy McCoy, a mother of two who frequents the Ashburn Library, says the closure is a minor sacrifice to provide an essential service for working parents. She thinks about her children’s teachers, who have to teach virtual lessons while also looking after their own children.

“My attitude is, I’ll drive further,” to use another library, McCoy said.

She says that angry parents are using the library closures as a proxy to vent their other frustrations about the pandemic.