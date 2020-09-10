When humane rescue officers reached the property, they found 42 animals, including 33 Great Danes — one of which is pregnant — one Doberman, one “pit bull-type dog,” a Chihuahua mix and six rabbits that were “being housed in extremely unsafe and unsanitary conditions,” officials said in a statement.
Several of the Great Danes were “confined to one small cage, forced to live amongst their own waste and sleep on a concrete floor,” the statement said. Rescuers said “blood and feces covered the walls” and “the animals did not have access to food or water.”
Rescuers were “overwhelmed” by the smell of ammonia and feces, officials said.
Evidence was also found at the property that related to sales of the animals, and rescuers located the “remains of several puppies in a mini refrigerator.”
In a statement, Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance, said “the conditions in which these animals were forced to live in is gut-wrenching.”
He added: “I am relieved they are now safe and in the hands of people who will provide them with the love and proper care they need and deserve, thanks to the community members who reported the neglect and our team who conducted a thorough investigation.”
Officials said the case remains under investigation and the animals are being cared for at a location that wasn’t disclosed. They will get a thorough exam from a veterinarian and receive “any necessary medical and behavioral treatment,” officials said.
The humane rescue group said it will care for the animals for several months as a criminal case is pursued.