In its update, the zoo said, “We can see that its eyes are still sealed when we zoom in with the Panda Cam.” Zoo officials also said that viewers have noticed that the newborn’s tail seems “smaller as it grows.” Here’s why: When a giant panda is born, its tail measures about five centimeters long — roughly a quarter of its body size. “In time, cubs grow into their tails,” Laurie Thompson, an assistant curator of giant pandas at the zoo, said in an online post.

“Over the next few weeks, we will also see our cub’s fur transform from soft and wispy to woolly and thick.”

In a video on its Twitter page, the cub’s mom, Mei Xiang, can be seen holding and rubbing the baby. Another shot shows the little panda on the floor of their den as its mother watches. And another view shows mama panda drinking water as she cuddles the cub in her arms.

Thompson also said in her online post that the cub is getting used to its surroundings and “does not protest as much” when her mama puts it on the floor of the den. At 5 days old, the cub had squealed quite a bit when Mei Xiang put it down. “Now it mostly makes a grunting vocalization, which is normal for a giant panda cub at this age,” Thompson wrote.

Mei Xiang gave birth Aug. 21, and it was Washington’s first giant panda cub in five years. At 22, she was the oldest giant panda to give birth in the United States. Her pregnancy was called a “miracle” by panda experts because, given her age, she had less than a 1 percent chance of having another cub, according to zoo officials.

She had been inseminated with five-year-old semen from her mate, Tian Tian, and Mei Xiang was the first giant panda in the country to give birth after frozen semen was used, marking what a National Zoo biologist called “a huge accomplishment.” In addition, Mei Xiang had at least nine “false pregnancies,” where female pandas show early behaviors that they may be pregnant but no cub comes.