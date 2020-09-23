They watched as a black hearse arrived at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and from it emerged Ginsburg’s casket draped in an American flag. It was carried slowly up the steps, between dozens of the justice’s former law clerks, and inside the court, where a private ceremony was set to begin.

Outside, the crowds waited for the moment soon to come: when the casket would reemerge, and those in line would be allowed to pass it from a distance.

The first from the public to do so would be Mary and Vicki Migues-Jordan, who’d been waiting since 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, when they opened their camp chairs, wrapped themselves in blankets, and settled in for hours of little sleep and long talks about what this woman had meant to them.

“When I first saw her, I remember thinking, ‘they’re going to chew her up and spit her out,’” Mary said. “But she was this tiny little thing who took over a room when she walked in."

As an attorney, Mary 55, tried to emulate Ginsburg’s ability to make every word count. She had a Ginsburg action figure and a sweatshirt with her face on it. But to her, there was so much more to the Justice than the “notorious” version that decorated totebags. The couple was reminded of that this summer, when the Court ruled that the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects gay, lesbian, and transgender employees from discrimination based on sex. Their own son didn’t understand what the big deal was.

“The big deal is yesterday I could have been fired because of who I love, and it’s 2020,” Mary said.

Second in the line were Doug Smith, 53, and his daughter, a 21-year-old college senior, sitting on plastic chairs and wrapping themselves in blankets on the dark sidewalk. They had spent the entire night on street, arriving at about 10 p.m. the night before, after driving about four hours from Pittsburgh, Pa.

“The impact she’s had on my wife and my daughters, there’s just no way to envision what their lives would be like without the work of Justice Ginsburg,” he said. “I could not not be here. I had to come down and pay my respects.”

As soon as he saw the Supreme Court’s announcement about the week’s memorial services, Smith had texted his wife and daughters: “I’m going to D.C. Does anyone want to go with me?”

His older daughter, who was doing homework at the time, immediately responded that she would go with him, even though her college prohibited her from leaving her campus due to covid-19 restrictions. She declined to give her name because if her university found out she was off campus, she could lose her housing.

“I knew if it came down to it, I could stare down the university and say, ‘This is where my values stand,’” she said.

The higher the sun rose, the longer the line grew. Ginsburg will “lie in repose” starting around 11 a.m., after the private ceremony inside the court. The casket will remain outside for two 11-hour days, allowing thousands to come pay their respects by walking across the plateau near the bottom of the steps.

On Friday, the casket will be taken across the street to the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, where an invite-only memorial will be held and where she will “lie in state” atop the catafalque, built for President Abraham Lincoln’s casket in 1865. She will be the first woman in history to receive the honor. (Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was given a “lying in honor” tribute in Statuary Hall in 2005.) No Supreme Court justice has done the same since president-turned-chief justice William Howard Taft in 1930.

All week, babies in strollers, girls in pigtails and women in tears have been appearing at the court to mourn their legal heroine. They brought so many daisies, roses and sunflowers that huge swaths of sidewalks were barely visible. They dressed their dogs in lace collars. They left photos of themselves on their wedding days, wives kissing wives.

The posters they placed near the steps were sharpied with colorful declarations: “Rest in power;” “It’s up to us now;” “Little woman, big ovaries.” One poster bore a message to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) beside the phone number from the movie Ghostbusters: “For when she haunts you.”

In preparation for the official memorial, the tributes were cleared from the sidewalks, the petals swept away. After being screened by the Architect of the Capitol, which maintains the grounds around the court, the memorabilia will be handed over to the Supreme Court’s curator.

Fences were erected in the evening, blocking the public from coming near the court. But women still came, stuffing flowers into the fence hinges.

“Right here’s a good spot,” said 5-year-old Annika Fjellstedt, as she placed a coloring book onto the sidewalk Tuesday night. The image featured Ginsburg, whom she’d dressed in a neon orange robe. The justice was riding on a unicorn, the reins in her hands.

Ginsburg’s near-mythical icon status was the subject of much debate in the week following her death, as the oodles of praise brought reminders of the decisions and comments that didn’t always align with the image of her as a hero to the left, including calling Colin Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem “dumb” and “disrespectful.”

But the lines of mostly White women were focused Wednesday as much on the future as they were on the past.

“We are either going to have to stand up and fight as hard as she would, or we are going to see everything that we value and love fall,” said Brenda Siegel, 43, a single mom who drove in from Vermont, where she recently ran for lieutenant governor.

She knew that in just a few days, President Trump would announce a conservative nominee to replace Ginsburg. And she knew Democrats were almost certainly powerless to stop it.

The woman chosen to take Ginsburg’s seat is among the legions of female attorneys for whom she paved the way. Ginsburg, who had to justify why she’d taken a man’s spot at Harvard Law School and couldn’t find a job after she graduated, spent decades fighting for gender equality before becoming the only second woman to ascend to the nation’s highest court in 1993.

But those on the shortlist would play a vastly different role on the court than the liberal justice. A Trump nominee would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority capable of transforming the nation’s legal landscape and eroding some of the civil rights victories Ginsburg helped achieve, both in her time on the high court and as a pioneering lawyer.

“It’s unfortunate that this country had burdened her with so much,” said Robin Jones, 46, a university administrator from Blacksburg, Va, who stood in the third group in line before dawn.

Her longtime friend, Kelly Deutermann, 38, who had come along with her, said “it was non-negotiable to be here.”

“She has provided the foundation for literally everything I can do in this country,” said Deutermann, who works as a Coast Guard officer. Her profession, she said, would have been out of reach if it hadn’t been for Justice Ginsburg. Her husband, who has been the “primary parent” for their children for the past eight years, stayed home watching the kids.

“We wouldn’t have a world like that without RBG,” she said.

Judi LeCompte, 62, watched the Supreme Court from across the street with her 11-year old granddaughter, Gianna, who just days ago said she didn’t know who Ginsburg was. That was enough to motivate LeCompte to be here, and make sure her granddaughter came too.

As they waited, LeCompte explained to her granddaughter how Ginsburg graduated at the top of her class and still couldn’t find a job at a law firm, how she began her career at a time when wives were expected to take care of the children and cook for their husbands.

“Justice Ginsburg’s husband said no, you want to become a lawyer? Go become a lawyer,” LeCompte told her granddaughter. “And he stood beside her every step of the way.”

While Gianna was learning about Ginsburg for the first time, 10-year-old Averie Hyde was near the front of the line, soon to be one of the first to say goodbye to the Justice. She and her mother, 33-year-old Cathleen Hyde, were wearing matching lace collar shirts.

They booked their flights from Baton Rouge, La. the day after Ginsburg’s death, hoping there would be a memorial service in D.C. this week.

"She was just cool,” Averie said, wearing a rainbow LGBTQ pride hat. Her mom hoped saying goodbye to Ginsburg would give them both a sense of peace and finality.