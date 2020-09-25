The planes will head to an area near Leesburg and then fly down the Potomac River to the District. The show will end with a flyover of the World War II Memorial.
So far the weather is a GO for today’s #WW2Flyover! The pregame show starts live on our Facebook page at 10:00am EDT and the flyover starts around 11:30am EDT! Have a look at the ramp from yesterday to get an idea of the scale... and this is just one of our staging airports!Posted by Arsenal of Democracy Flyover on Friday, September 25, 2020
The planes will fly at roughly 1,000 feet.
The flyover will include several famous aircraft such as B-17, B-24 and B-29 bombers. Also participating will be P-51, P-40, P-39 and P-38 fighters.
Officials with the event said it is also meant to recognize the industrial spirit that the nation put into the war effort.
The phrase “arsenal of democracy” was used by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a 1940 address. He pushed for the United States to provide Britain material assistance in the fight against Nazi Germany.