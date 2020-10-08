But not all of those filings lead to tenants being turned out of their homes. The report details how some landlords use eviction filings as a way to squeeze tenants for rent.

In 2018, only 5.5 percent of filed evictions led to executed evictions — meaning that renters were actually removed from the property. But around 70 percent of the annual filings are dismissed in court, according to Rosen and McCabe, indicating that the tenant paid or the landlord had no proof to carry the case to judgment.

“Landlords are using eviction as a tactic,” said Rosen, an assistant professor at Georgetown’s McCourt School. “Most of the time, when they are filing, they are not expecting it is going to result in eviction. They are trying to sort of get the state and courts behind their claim for the rent that is owed and push the tenant to find a new way to get the money, whether it’s from a church or a friend or a family member.”

Such tactics are used more heavily in the District’s poorest neighborhoods. The report presents a vivid snapshot of the inequalities within the city’s housing market. In 2018, according to the report, 11 out of every 100 renters in D.C. experienced an eviction filing. In Wards 7 and 8, however, 20 out of 100 and 25 out of 100 experience eviction, respectively.

The disproportionate use of eviction filings by a small number of landlords is also more pronounced in Wards 7 and 8, the report notes. In 2018, 47 percent of all filings in the city that year were tied to 20 landlords, who together owned 21 percent of the rental market. But in Wards 7 and 8, “the 10 landlords with the largest number of eviction filings were responsible for 50 percent of all eviction filings,” the report states. “However, they only owned 30 percent of the rental units.”

One reason for the volume of filings is the cheap cost of eviction paperwork in Washington, the researchers argue. According to the paper, it costs $15 to file an eviction, the lowest among the largest 50 American cities. “The barrier to eviction is too low here, and it allows [landlords] to misuse the court system as a money collection agency,” said Rosen.

The researchers say the patterns they found in the data for 2014 to 2018 probably remain in effect today and that the disparities in eviction rates among the wards have probably widened because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

These findings are more detailed than many eviction studies because of a unique data-sharing agreement between the researchers and the city. “In a lot of places, you just don’t have the sort of fine-grained data to do the work that we were able to do,” said McCabe, an associate professor of sociology at Georgetown.