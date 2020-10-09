Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and other politicians demanded accountability, and one city lawmaker called on Bennett to resign. Instead, he launched a series of improvements, hoping to avoid similar problems in the much higher-profile general election.

AD

The city mailed ballots to every registered voter this time around, and ballot drop boxes and voting supercenters are among the new additions. But it’s not yet clear how these new tools will fare at a time where election security, public health and the board’s capabilities remain prominent concerns for voters.

AD

Bennett, 65, knows he’s being watched closely by the District’s executive and legislative branches as the city hurtles toward a general election that will be like no other.

“I see this as a mission I’ve got to complete,” he said. “I looked around the country, and everyone struggled to make this work amid a pandemic. I feel good about our plan, and I feel we’ve done everything we can do.”

Challenges, and progress

Bennett has overcome obstacles before, including graduating with honors from Duke University after being accepted there on a football scholarship when he was reading at a ninth-grade level. On the nights before a game — when his coach would check under the team’s bedroom doors to make sure the lights were off — he would study in the bathroom to keep up with his coursework.

He earned a law degree from George Washington University and works part-time as a partner for a District-based technology firm after nine years at BAE Systems, a defense and aerospace company. Two years before he was appointed by Bowser to chair the independent elections board, he was nominated to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors by then-President Barack Obama; the Senate has yet to move forward with the nomination.

AD

AD

Bennett oversees the District’s Office of Campaign Finance in addition to the election board’s operations. Since the primary, he’s spent more time than ever in meetings, town halls and at public events with community leaders and city residents, answering questions and encouraging voters to cast their ballots early. It’s a concerted effort to restore the electorate’s trust after he watched voters wait for hours on June 2 and felt powerless to help.

At Capital One Arena last month, Bennett beamed while standing alongside Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal to announce that the building would become one of six new “super vote centers” in the District. But he was soon under fire for failing to secure a super vote center in the poorest sector of the city, east of the Anacostia River.

The voting supercenters, which now include Entertainment and Sports Arena in Ward 8, are among several initiatives implemented by the board to allow for social distancing at the polls while also efficiently processing large numbers of voters.

AD

AD

The city has mailed ballots to every registered voter, instead of asking people to request them, as they did in the primary. Thirty-two early vote centers will open Oct. 26, and there will be 95 polling places on Election Day — nearly four times the number that were open in June. If voters don’t want to vote by mail or in-person, they can place a completed ballot in one of 55 mail drop boxes located throughout the city.

Elected officials in the District say they are cautiously optimistic about these preparations. But they remain wary of missteps by the three-member board, some of which have confused voters.

In July, the board voted unanimously to open just 40 polling places for early voting and on Election Day — prompting Bowser to push forward a bill that required at least twice that number. In August, the board sent out a confusing mailer about the election and quietly shut down the District’s voter registration app. Bennett said the mobile application had a “high failure rate” during the primary. While the board has since offered voters a new way to register online, lawmakers say the latest option is far from ideal and argue that the board should not have eliminated the app without an immediate replacement.

D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), who called for Bennett to step down after the primary, said she’s encouraged that ballot delivery seems to have gone more smoothly this time around than the primary, when thousands who applied for mailed ballots never received them. More than 7,800 voters have cast their ballots using mail drop boxes, which opened in the city this week, according to the elections board.

AD

AD

But the elections board also struggled to get voter registration information to prisoners. And Silverman said the problems with the August mailer and the voter registration app reflect “larger questions around oversight and general management."

“I still think he should resign," Silverman said. "I do not think he should resign right now while we have an active election process, but I do think the board needs new leadership.”

Dorothy Brizill, a citizen watchdog who has monitored the D.C. Elections Board for nearly two decades, said she, too, remains skeptical about how the general election will go.

“There are a number of things that are being done to give the appearance of things being on the right track, or at least better than the June primary,” said Brizill. “On paper … it seems to me as if we might have a very decent election. But I don’t know.”

The biggest test yet

On the same day that Bennett stood at Capital One Arena to answer questions about the voting supercenter, city lawmakers grilled Alice Miller, executive director of the D.C. elections office, on the city’s preparation for voting. Silverman said she was disappointed that Bennett, who had a family commitment after the Capital One event, was not able to attend.

AD

AD

Some on the council have questioned whether Bennett plays too much of a role in daily decision-making on elections rather than ceding more control to Miller, who has more than three decades of elections experience dating back to 1988.

Miller, who Bennett rehired as board director in 2016 after she left the position eight years earlier, says the two have a good working relationship and that he gives her autonomy. The two say they are united in their mission to protect the integrity of the upcoming election.

While she remains disappointed about voters’ experiences during the primary, Miller noted that the long lines and other issues reflected problems seen in cities and states across the country. It normally takes from 18 months to two years to prepare for an election, Miller said. Because of the pandemic, the D.C. Elections Board had less than two months to prepare for unprecedented requests for mail ballots and deal with unanticipated problems.

AD

AD

The board received more than 92,000 requests for mail-in ballots ahead of the primary, compared to the 6,000 in most elections. Election officials were so desperate at one point that when people started complaining that their ballots hadn’t arrived, Bennett and other staff members hand-delivered them.

Both Miller and Bennett now say their team failed to sufficiently encourage people to take advantage of early-voting opportunities; many who cast ballots on June 2 told elections officials they didn’t know the polls had been open for early voting for a full two weeks. At the same time, many longtime poll workers refused to staff voting precincts because of coronavirus concerns, adding to the potential for long lines and delays.

“We’ve conducted elections for years and never had this kind of challenge. What do we do? We come back and regroup," Miller said, citing an influx of new, mostly young, voting-center volunteers. “We had poll workers drop out like you would not believe. Now we have more poll workers than we can place.”

AD

AD

Bennett says the board has learned from its past mistakes, though he can’t promise voters that there won’t be hiccups in November — with turnout projected to reach record levels and the electorate polarized over unsubstantiated charges by President Trump and other Republicans that mailed-in ballots will be fraudulent.

He says there will still be lines, especially on Nov. 3, unless a significant number of people take advantage of early-voting opportunities. And because of challenges facing the U.S. Postal Service, he’s urging anyone who plans to mail their ballot to do so as soon as possible.