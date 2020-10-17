The blast was so forceful that it rattled the windows of residents nearby and damaged nearby structures, Parks said.
Firefighters arrived to find a three-alarm blaze. Three people were transported to hospitals — two with serious injuries and one with minor injuries. Parks said firefighters were still working to learn if there were any other people in the building when the explosion occurred.
Footage from the scene showed the charred remains of the building engulfed in smoke and flames. Two ladder trucks were battling back the flames nearly two hours after the explosion was reported.
In a tweet, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called the blast a gas explosion and said his staff was monitoring the situation.