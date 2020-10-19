Gardiner also set several conditions for the officers’ release. He ordered that they not leave Virginia, that they not exercise police powers, and that they may not possess any firearms. The video arraignments were brief and the officers did not speak other than to acknowledge that they could hear the judge.

Amaya, 41, and Vinyard, 39, are charged in the Nov. 17, 2017, fatal shooting of Ghaisar, 25, at the end of a pursuit which began on the George Washington Memorial Parkway, and ended at an intersection in the Fort Hunt neighborhood of Fairfax. They were not required to enter a plea Monday.

When the FBI investigated the shooting from 2017 until November 2019, both officers provided statements saying that they fired at Ghaisar because they believed he was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee at Amaya and that his erratic behavior — he had driven away from the officers twice during previous stops — endangered the community.

Much of the episode was captured on video recorded by an in-car camera from a Fairfax County police lieutenant who followed the Park Police marked sport-utility vehicle along the parkway, and then onto Alexandria Avenue in Fort Hunt. The video appears to show Amaya and Vinyard firing into Ghaisar’s Jeep as Ghaisar slowly pulls away from them.

After the FBI investigated for two years, the Justice Department decided not to file federal criminal civil rights charges against Amaya and Vinyard. Fairfax Commonwealh’s Attorney Steve Descano picked up the case in January, asked the Fairfax court to impanel a special grand jury in August, and the grand jury met three times before issuing indictments against both officers last week.

Warrants were issued for the two officers, Descano said. Vinyard showed up at the Fairfax jail at 3:33 a.m., and Amaya appeared at 3:47 a.m., Fairfax sheriff’s spokeswoman Andrea Ceisler said. They were kept in custody until the video arraignment. A status hearing was set for Nov. 23, though Descano said he expects that the officers will file a motion to remove the case to federal court, since they are federal officers.

In federal court, the officers are expected to invoke the Supremacy Clause to seek to dismiss the case. Under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, federal law overrules state law, and some federal officers have been successful in arguing that they may not be prosecuted in state court if they reasonably believed their actions were “necessary and proper.” Descano has said he is prepared to fight against any such effort and has sought the assistance of the office of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.

Since Amaya and Vinyard’s indictment, the Park Police have refused to describe the officers’ status. Park Police previously have said the officers had been on administrative duty since April 2018. They have said they would not begin their own internal administrative investigation until the criminal case is resolved.

