D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said residents of the home were out of town and no civilians or firefighters were injured.
Firefighters treated the rescued dog on site before it was transported by Humane Animal Rescue to a veterinarian for further treatment, Maggiolo said. The dead dogs were found inside the home, fire officials said.
Earlier reports of two people trapped in the home were unfounded, fire officials said.
Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what caused the fire. Maggiolo said the home was “severely damaged.”