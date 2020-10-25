Two dogs died and one was injured in a house fire in D.C. on Sunday morning, fire officials said.

The fire occurred around 10:20 a.m. at a rowhouse in the 600 block of 19th St. NE.

Firefighters found the rear of the rowhouse engulfed in flames as they arrived. Crews quickly got the fire under control, officials said. Twelve units and 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

D.C. Fire spokesman Vito Maggiolo said residents of the home were out of town and no civilians or firefighters were injured.

Firefighters treated the rescued dog on site before it was transported by Humane Animal Rescue to a veterinarian for further treatment, Maggiolo said. The dead dogs were found inside the home, fire officials said.

Earlier reports of two people trapped in the home were unfounded, fire officials said.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what caused the fire. Maggiolo said the home was “severely damaged.”