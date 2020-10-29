“Little did I know,” she said, “the help sent turned out to cost him his life.”

Pulled over by police on Interstate 83 soon after his mother’s call, Eric Sopp, 48, defied a police officer aiming a gun at him and shouting at him to stay in the car. As soon as he emerged, Officer Gregory A. Page fired eight shots into Sopp, killing him, his body-cam video shows. Within three weeks, the county prosecutor ruled the killing justifiable, and Page returned to full duty.

On Tuesday, Catherine Sopp, 82, filed a federal civil rights, disability discrimination and wrongful death suit against Page and Baltimore County, on behalf of herself and Eric Sopp’s two teenage sons.

“This all could have been avoided,” Catherine Sopp said, “had the correct tactics been applied, instead of leaving two sons without a father and a mother without her only child, my only son.”

The Baltimore County Attorney’s Office and the Baltimore County police declined to comment Tuesday on the suit, filed in federal court in Baltimore. Page, 47, could not be located for comment.

“There was no justification for Officer Page’s use of lethal force,” said Chelsea Crawford, one of the Sopps’ attorneys. “The officer knew that Mr. Sopp was suicidal and in need of help. Rather than attempting to de-escalate the situation, Officer Page acted aggressively and escalated the encounter from the outset by shouting and pointing his gun at Mr. Sopp, with his finger on the trigger. This is yet another in a line of preventable tragedies, another instance of police officers shooting unarmed men who are in psychological distress.”

The lawsuit alleges that Baltimore County police failed to properly train the officer to deal with people in a mental health crisis and that Sopp’s killing was “the result of a dangerous pattern and practice within the BCPD of using excessive deadly force against individuals with mental health disabilities.” The lawsuit cited three previous victims of fatal Baltimore County police shootings: Scott William Robertson in June of last year, Emanuel Oates in February 2019 and Korryn Gaines in August 2016.

Eric Sopp grew up in the Parkton area of northern Maryland, not far from the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line. As the youngest of three boys, he graduated from Hereford High School, where he played football and lacrosse. He was a devoted student of history and liked to travel to historical sites, his family and friends said.

“He did the crossword, read the paper, could have a real conversation about current or historical events that other kids couldn’t,” his high school friend Christine Roberts said. “He could be devilishly sarcastic and funny. He was a good guy.”

“Our home was full of love, books and music,” his mother said. After he graduated from the University of Maryland, he taught math at schools such as Loch Raven Technical Academy and Sollers Point Technical High School in Baltimore.

But while he was a student at U-Md., the first of a series of family tragedies hit when his father died. Although her son had been a social drinker with his high school and college friends, “it escalated after the death of his father,” his mother said. Eventually, both of his older brothers died young as did one of his closest friends.

Eric Sopp married in 2001, and the couple had two sons, now 14 and 13, but the marriage ended in divorce. Alcoholism “cost him his marriage, several jobs and many close friends,” his mother said. He left teaching to become an addiction counselor at a MedMark Treatment Center, trying to help others through his own experience, his mother said.

Eric Wert, a longtime close friend, said Sopp spent his free time with his sons, reading history or playing the game Civilization.

“He was a great guy,” Wert said. “I really had hope he would get back to his normal self.”

Sopp moved in with his mother in 2011, cooking and watching “Jeopardy!” with her every night. But he also could spend days drinking, as he did last Nov. 26.

“I had been holding his keys for several days,” Catherine Sopp said, “maybe even a week. When I would not give them to him, he became agitated.”

Eric Sopp smashed a portable phone, then grabbed an ice pick and placed it to his neck and “threatened to commit suicide,” his mother said. “I have never seen my son in such a state.”

He tossed the ice pick back in a drawer as his mother reluctantly gave him his car keys. As he drove off, she dialed 911.

“I alerted them he was driving drunk, he could possibly cause an accident,” Catherine Sopp said. She reported he had made threats of suicide. When the call taker asked whether anyone needed medical attention, she responded, “He does.” The recording of their call shows she told the call taker that the ice pick was back in the drawer, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that Page spotted Sopp’s red Toyota Camry in a shopping center parking lot minutes later, then followed him onto I-83 and signaled for the Camry to pull over, which it promptly did. Page then approached the Camry on the passenger side with his gun drawn, his body-cam video shows, and yelled at Sopp to place his hands on the dash and put the car in park, to which Sopp shouted, “No.”

Then Sopp can be heard telling Page he was getting out of the car. Page shouted at Sopp not to get out of the car. The video shows Page then moved to the driver’s side of the car and as Sopp stood up, Page fired eight times. Page told investigators he drew his gun because Sopp was “in possession of a deadly weapon, i.e. the ice pick,” the lawsuit states, though the dispatch recording shows the officer was told there was “no indication” that Sopp had the ice pick.

The shooting was investigated by the Baltimore County police homicide unit and its findings turned over to Deputy State’s Attorney Robin S. Coffin. On Dec. 16, Coffin wrote that Sopp’s “erratic behavior, his charge out of the car and knowing that the suspect was suicidal placed Officer Page in a highly dangerous situation. The shooting of Eric Sopp was tragic, but justified under these circumstances.”

The lawsuit states Sopp had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety earlier in life, in addition to his alcoholism. Baltimore County police protocol called for Page to request help from a mobile crisis team, a critical incident support team or another officer trained in crisis intervention, the suit said. But “neither Officer Page nor Officer [Raymond] Wheeler,” who also arrived on the scene but did not shoot, “received any training on responding to such circumstances. BCPD’s failure to train these officers caused Mr. Sopp’s death,” the lawsuit says.