In past elections, those sentiments could prove fleeting. This year they have all but been erased. Threats of violence, mistrust in the integrity of the election and a pandemic that has turned the mere act of voting into a physical risk have conjured a bleak mood among those heading to the polls this fall.

Such feelings are intense in the Washington region, where voters are both keenly attuned to national politics and dependent on the ongoing stability of the federal government for their economic well being. On the streets of the nation’s capital, merchants have been boarding up their stores in anticipation of post-election chaos.

The more than 7 million who have cast early ballots in the District, Maryland and Virginia have approached their polling places or post offices with trepidation.

“I’m scared,” said Andrei Isatchenko, a 33-year-old truck driver who lives outside Charlottesville and cast an early ballot last week at the Albemarle County government building.

“I”m tired,” said his wife, Laurel. Both voted straight Democratic. Asked what was most important to them as voters in 2020, they replied: Everything.

Across the region, voters have other decisions to make besides the choice between President Trump and former vice president Biden. In Virginia, a series of high-stakes congressional races are in the mix, as well as a state constitutional amendment that would overhaul the redistricting process. Maryland voters are weighing the state’s entry into the sports gambling business. In the District, hard-fought D.C. Council races will be decided, as well as a much-watched ballot initiative that would decriminalize the use of psychedelic mushrooms.

Many voters on both sides of the political divide have come to view the contest between Trump and Biden in near-apocalyptic terms. Larry Fowler, a 78-year-old resident of the Southwest Virginia mill town of Fries, said he thinks a loss for Trump would be nothing short of a rejection of divine will.

“God put him in office. That’s what I think. And I believe he’s got more work for him to do,” he said. For decades, Fowler has watched the jobs leave his hometown, followed by the young people, a process he said Biden would accelerate.

“It just scares me to think in four years what our country could become,” he said. “We’d get a halfway Socialist republic. This is the United States of America, not Russia.”

Vanessa Watkins, who showed up to cast a ballot at the main government building in Prince George’s County on Oct. 26 — the first day of in-person early voting in Maryland — saw the election in equally serious terms. But Watkins, 53, feared a different future: the one that could take shape if Trump is not repudiated.

She decided to vote in person, rather than by mail, because she believes the lives of her four grandchildren hang in the balance. “Our people are dying,” said Watkins, who is Black. “We are not safe.”

Watkins has reasons for viewing this election’s backdrop in life-or-death terms: Her sister, she said, died of covid-19 in New York. Trump could have done more to protect Americans from the coronavirus, she said.

“Hospitals were running out of beds... they put bodies in trailers,” she said. “He hasn’t done nothing. He could’ve warned the people.”

Arriving at 9 a.m. to her polling place, she waited in line for about two hours. It was a good sign, she said: People cared enough to vote, in large numbers and in person.

Indeed, despite their fears and uncertainties, voters in the Washington region — mirroring trends across the country — have shattered early turnout records this year.

In Virginia, more than 2.7 million ballots have been cast early — nearly five times the total early votes in 2016, according to state elections records. (Until this year, however, the state required residents to have a special justification for voting early.) The District saw more than 260,000 people cast their votes through Nov. 1, compared to just over 101,000 in 2016, according to the D.C. Board of Elections. The early ballots amount to more than 83 percent of the 312,575 total votes District residents cast in the 2016 general election.

Maryland eclipsed its in-person early voting records, with more than 940,000 people casting ballots that way by midafternoon Monday. Including returned mail-in ballots, 55 percent of the state’s 4.1 million eligible voters had cast their votes before Election Day.

Among them were Rajesh and Jasmine Dharia, 67 and 60, who joined the long line at Gaithersburg’s Bohrer Park last week. The couple had not seen so many people together since March, when the pandemic took off in the United States.

“We were not expecting this,” Jasmine said.

Dressed in masks, face shields and blue surgical gloves, the couple considered leaving and coming back to vote for Biden another time. Eventually they decided to stay.

Rajesh, an engineer, said he had never been a fan of Trump, but has been outraged by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Voting, they had decided, was worth the risk.

“It’s an historic election,” Rajesh said.

In Virginia, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. In Maryland and the District, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.