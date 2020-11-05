The majority of voters in Hamilton County in Ohio, which includes the city of Cincinnati, and Charleston County in South Carolina backed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Ohio and South Carolina, however, went for Trump.

The Victory Fund said McGuffey and Graziano’s wins are historic and indicative of positive changes in law enforcement.

“Both Charmaine and Kristin took on an old-boys network that thrived on abuse,” the group said. “Both women made police and prison reform pillars of their campaigns and have pledged to create more inclusive departments while increasing community outreach. And both spoke about how being a lesbian and a woman will make them better leaders.”

McGuffey said winning the election was the honor of a lifetime and one that others didn’t see for her growing up. She’s the county’s first female sheriff.

“When I was 14 and a little girl, I was told, ‘No way. You can never even be a police officer because you’re a girl, because you’re a woman,’ and look where we stand today,” she said Wednesday.

The win appeared ironic.

In 2018, McGuffey filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office because she was let go the year earlier for allegedly creating a hostile work environment. McGuffey, who had a 33-year-career with the sheriff’s office, claimed that some within the agency didn’t like her because she was an openly gay woman who raised concerns about use of force, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Then-Sheriff Jim Neil promoted McGuffey to the position of head jailer in 2013 and replaced her with a man, WCPO reported.

When Neil ran for reelection this election cycle after serving for seven years, he lost to McGuffey, who won her primary with Democratic Party support, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Neil then backed McGuffey’s Republican opponent, Bruce Hoffbauer, according to the paper.

McGuffey beat Hoffbauer on Tuesday.

“I’ve been LGBTQ all my life, and I never ever, because of my orientation, thought I would be standing here as sheriff of Hamilton County,” she said. “There were so many barriers. I’m not going to sugarcoat it for people. It was hard. It was tough.”

Graziano’s election also seemed difficult before she became South Carolina’s first woman and openly gay person to be elected sheriff. She nabbed her own victory Tuesday to head the Charleston County sheriff’s office.

Graziano, along with her all-female campaign staff, defeated Republican incumbent Al Cannon, who has held the job since 1988.

Graziano, in her Wednesday victory speech, said that the people of Charleston County voted for change in the wake of the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and it served the incumbent to listen to the community that was asking for it.

“Yes, I’m the first female elected sheriff in the state of South Carolina,” she said. “But, y’all, this isn’t about me. … I intend to take this agency to the next level.”

For McGuffey, whose lawsuit is still pending, moving on means being a sheriff who represents everyone. It also comes with a message she wants little girls to hear: “When you hear the word ‘no,’ you know that means ‘go.’ Go and get your dreams.”