It’s just the latest bit of graffiti scrawled on the bridge. Most have referenced the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints house of worship that rises, Emerald City-like, in the background.

This isn’t the first time “Surrender Donald” has been on the bridge. In August 2018, an anti-GOP prankster from Montgomery County named Claude Taylor helped arrange for two men to place three-foot-high magnetic letters on the bridge spelling out the same message. The words were visible to motorists on the Outer Loop below.

“You have to have been in D.C. for some period of time to kind of get it,” Taylor told me then. “This is an inside joke for sure.”

It’s an inside joke that’s been rattling around the Beltway for at least 40 years. Many old-timers remember when it read “Surrender Dorothy.” Those words didn’t seem like an act of political commentary so much as an act of whimsy. (To be fair, the Mormons never found it that whimsical.)

It’s never been revealed who first painted “Surrender Dorothy” on the bridge, but we know where they got the idea: from a baker’s dozen of gently vandalistic Catholic schoolgirls.

In 2011, I spoke with Chris Brennan and Ann Cassidy Principe, both of whom attended Holy Child, a parochial girls’ school in Potomac, Md. In October 1974, 13 Holy Child classmates had a sleepover at the McLean, Va., home of Maureen Leonard O’Grady. During the night, they sneaked out, drove to the Linden Lane overpass near the CSX bridge and inserted wadded-up newspaper in the chain link fence there, spelling out “Surrender Dorothy.”

Holy Child happened to be doing “The Wizard of Oz” for its school play that year.

“We thought it was brilliant,” Brennan, Holy Child Class of 1975, said of their prank.

Montgomery Journal staff photographer Hoke Kempley snapped a picture. It ran with the headline “Wicked Witch of the Beltway.”

Some time later, the words were painted in white on the green railroad bridge. A tradition began: As soon as “Surrender Dorothy” was painted over, vandals would repaint it.

I don’t remember ever seeing “Surrender Dorothy” in the new millennium, but in 2014 someone painted “Fugazi” on the bridge. Perhaps it was meant to be like a Bat-Signal, illuminated in the hope that the famed D.C. punk band would reunite for another gig.

The original graffiti also gets a nod on the beer cans of 7 Locks Brewing. “Surrender Dorothy” is the name of an IPA from the Rockville, Md. microbrewery. The label features a stylized drawing of the Beltway, the bridge and the temple.

I called Taylor, the Democratic trickster (his PAC once funded an “Impeachment Now” billboard on a highway near Mar-a-Lago), to ask whether he is responsible for the latest “Surrender Donald.”