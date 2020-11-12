AD

D.C. Environmental Film Festival Fall Showcase: In a better world, you could be plotting your schedule according to showtimes of the District’s myriad film festivals. The lights would dim, and you’d be transported into different worlds, cultures and experiences for a couple of hours. Even as some area movie theaters push forward with reopening, most annual festivals have jumped online, including four taking place in the next week. The popular Environmental Film Festival has already announced its 2021 edition, held in March, will be presented digitally. If you can’t wait until then, the festival organizers are putting on a fall showcase of 53 films, including the opening night presentation, “Okavango: River of Dreams,” about the titular body of water that provides refuge to elephants, hippos, warthogs and more in Botswana.

Native Cinema Showcase: The National Museum of the American Indian was certainly hoping to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Native Cinema Showcase in a more festive manner, but there’s still a worthy slate of films to stream. If you’re looking for something beyond documentaries, try “Blood Quantum,” a Canadian zombie apocalypse film where only the Indigenous are immune to the plague. Through Nov. 27. Free.

Jurassic Quest: If you watched “Jurassic Park” at the pop-up drive-in movie theater at RFK Stadium this summer, why not head back there try to experience it in real life? Well, sort of. Through Nov. 22, if you drive your car into RFK’s Lot 5, you’ll pull up alongside life-size models of T. rex, triceratops and a megalodon. A company called Jurassic Quest created a prehistoric zoo of more than 70 animatronic beasts to explore from the confines of your car. The whole experience of slaloming through the lot is guided by an audio tour you can bring up on your phone — and there are optional add-ons involving “dinosaur surprises” if you wish. Through Nov. 22. $49-$80.

Alexandria Film Festival: The Alexandria Film Festival, which runs through Sunday, highlights a different subject matter each night. The opening showcase celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment. Its marquee feature, “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement” — which tells the real-life story of the working women’s initiative that inspired the film starring Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton — comes from Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, the directing duo behind the camera of last year’s Oscar-winning doc “American Factory.” Through Sunday. $12-$50.

Eighteenth Street Lounge Weekend Selection: Pioneering Washington nightspot Eighteenth Street Lounge announced last week that it has closed “indefinitely” and won’t return to the same space once clubs are finally allowed to reopen, whenever that may be. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the eclectic, soulful and fascinating taste of ESL’s resident DJs through an ongoing stream of events, which usually run Monday through Saturday. (Time slots and lineup changes regularly, so check the Lounge’s Facebook feed for the latest schedule.) Expect to hear vintage funk, deep house, downtempo and Baltimore club bangers — all adding up to the perfect weekend soundtrack, whether you’re on a makeshift dance floor on Friday night or just chilling on your sofa on Wednesday evening. These events are fundraisers for DJs and staff, so make a donation to the club’s GoFundMe if you can.

Virtual Trivia Thursdays at Jackie Lee’s: The Brightwood Park bar is keeping its weekly trivia going in the same format — five rounds of general knowledge, music and various themes — using the Discord chat server and Google forms. Bring a group, or log on early to join the “I need a team” channel. The prizes are as virtual as the game itself, but can you really put a price on bragging rights? Log on beginning at 7:45 p.m.; the game begins around 8:10.

Friday

Busboys and Friends with chef Jose Andres: Many people missing interaction with other humans have turned to Zoom happy hours and virtual dinner parties during social distancing. Busboys and Poets founder Andy Shallal launched Busboys and Friends, which is far more interesting than your usual Brady Bunch-style grid of co-workers, thanks to guests like Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III and activist Angela Davis. This week, Shallal is joined by chef Jose Andres, whose work with the humanitarian non-profit World Central Kitchen may have eclipsed his fame as one of Washington’s favorite chefs. Since it is a dinner party, meals and beverages are available from Busboys and Poets; just schedule your pickup or delivery before the conversation begins. 6 p.m. Registration required.

Immigration Film Fest: The Immigration Film Fest focuses on diasporic communities across the world. For this year’s three-day digital offering, you can screen a variety of shorts and feature-length subjects, ranging from garment workers in Los Angeles to a 1937 immigrant Little League baseball team in Boston. Through Sunday.

Ice skating at Reston Town Center: If the recent dip in temperatures has inspired thoughts of lacing up your skates and gliding up and down a sheet of ice, you’re in luck: The glass-roofed pavilion at Reston Town Center has made its annual transformation into an outdoor ice rink. There are precautions against the coronavirus, including reduced capacity and touch-free payment, and reservations can be made online. With the popular D.C. rinks at the National Gallery of Art and Washington Harbour staying closed this winter, it’s a good idea to buy tickets for the 90-minute sessions in advance. Daily through mid-March. Admission $9-$10; skate rental $7.

Saturday

Makers Market at Dumbarton House: It used to be easier to thumb through Instagram, spot a local maker with something you wanted to get your hands on and see it in person when they inevitably popped up at one of the many local markets that dot D.C. throughout the year. Those have been few and far between this year, but luckily just in time for early holiday shopping, you’ll be able to browse a market and get a look at some nice scenery. Georgetown’s Dumbarton House will host some area artisans ranging from delectable chocolate treats courtesy of Petite Soeur to soy candles crafted by Lita + Ro. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fallfest at Wunder Garten: The NoMa beer garden shifts gears out of Oktoberfest for a month-long series of food trucks, pop-up classes and special events. This weekend’s attractions include an appearance by the cult Little Miner Taco truck on Sunday, and classes that will teach you how to paint with watercolors (Saturday) or knit a seasonal chunky blanket (Sunday). Through Nov. 22. Admission free; tickets for special events vary.

Sunday

The Eavesdropping Sessions with Frédéric Yonnet and the Band With No Name: French-born harmonica ace Frédéric Yonnet is a fixture in Washington jazz venues, and his skills have found him touring with Prince and dueling with Stevie Wonder. But after the coronavirus postponed his band’s latest tour, Yonnet began hosting weekly jam sessions in his Capitol Hill home, opening the windows so neighbors and passersby could hear the sweet music coming from within. Each session is live-streamed on Facebook and Twitter, so the whole world can listen. 4 to 6 p.m.

Monday

D.C. Cocktail Week: The annual D.C. Cocktail Week makes an art out of mixing education and delicious drinks, even during a pandemic. More than 70 restaurants and bars across the region have created food and drink pairings that will be offered from Monday through Nov. 22, with combinations you probably haven’t tried before — maybe a “Bengali spice” Manhattan and a lamb seekh kebab from Bombay Club, or a pineapple pisco sour and seasonal ceviche from Pisco y Nazca. And even if you’re familiar with the ins-and-outs of Zoom happy hours at this point, check out the list of virtual seminars. Who’d turn down the chance to learn how to stock your home bar with Duane Sylvestre, the veteran mixologist and rum expert who ran the cocktail program at Bourbon Steak, or hear the chefs and beverage directors from notable restaurants, including Maydan and Daikaya, dissect the art of marrying food and cocktails? Classes are free, with a requested donation to the Restaurant Association’s Worker Relief Fund, benefiting restaurant employees impacted by the pandemic. Through Nov. 22. Food and drink prices vary.

Tuesday

Wednesday

Daily or almost daily

U.S. Army Band and U.S. Army Field Band concerts: Military bands are staples of the Washington area in the spring and summer, performing everywhere from the steps of the Capitol to regional parks. But with public events on hold, the U.S. Army’s bands have gone virtual. The U.S. Army Band, known as “Pershing’s Own,” hosts concerts on its Facebook page at 4 p.m. Fridays. Each screening features one of its ensembles, such the U.S. Army Blues jazz band and the pop-focused Downrange. The U.S. Army Field Band, meanwhile, broadcasts concerts from Fort Meade, with themes including “the World War II Songbook” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone: Uplifting Songs of Broadway.” If you can’t tune in live, the streams are archived. (Swamp Romp, the New Orleans-inspired unit of the U.S. Army Blues, has a Jazz Appreciation Month concert from April 9 that’s worth replaying.) U.S. Army Band: Fridays at 4 p.m. U.S. Army Field Band: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Meditation and Mindfulness Workshops at the Freer Gallery of Art: We could all use some stress relief, and we’re thankful that the Smithsonian’s Freer Gallery of Art has moved its regular lunchtime meditation series online. Four times each week, local meditation teachers offer 30 minutes of stillness and peace. You don’t need meditation experience to join the sessions — just an open mind. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

#HirshhornInsideOut: Your fingers (and brain) might want a change of pace from all the sourdough concoctions you’ve been whipping up, so how about trying your hand at crafting some modern art? The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden was priming itself for Round 2 of the wildly popular Yayoi Kusama installation before the widespread shutdowns, but instead the museum brings art into your home across social media platforms with #HirshhornInsideOut. Each day offers a post with a brief history lesson on an artist featured in the museum’s collection, along with a way you can emulate that artist while stuck inside. You just need some basic art supplies: A recent post considered artist Annette Lemieux’s work on body and space, simulating her work “Nomad” by suggesting you paint the bottoms of your feet and walking around a sheet of paper. Daily.