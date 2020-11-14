After enduring months of protests over racial injustice that, in rare moments, exploded into fiery violence, Washington didn’t know what to expect from the day’s rallies. Would the Trump supporters number in the dozens or the hundreds? Would they protest peacefully, as some had promised, or would they start a “bloody fight,” as one of their leaders had suggested? Bursts of hostility — mostly shouting and profanity — between conservative groups and counterdemonstrators had already started Friday, ratcheting up the anxiety in a city where many stores and offices remained boarded up.

Trump, meanwhile, called Saturday’s gatherings — which far-right influencers and media personalities have promoted all week — “heartwarming.”

AD

AD

“I may even try to stop by and say hello,” tweeted the president, who has refused to concede or allow a formal transition to begin.

The rallies, including a Women for America First event that received a permit from the National Park Service, are expected to start about noon at Freedom Plaza. “Million MAGA March,” “March for Trump” and “Stop the Steal” demonstrations are also planned but will likely face resistance from anti-fascist and anti-racist groups who intend to meet nearby.

Videos of a caravan of gun-toting demonstrators led by Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones circulated on social media late Thursday as the group made its way north through Richmond. Though Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the city would support “peaceful First Amendment demonstrations,” the mayor warned out-of-town visitors against bringing firearms to the city, noting it has stricter gun laws than other parts of the country.

AD

AD

On Friday, after a week in which more than 750,000 Americans were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, dozens of mostly maskless Trump supporters in red Make America Great Again hats showed up near Lafayette Square and tore down photographs from a memorial honoring Black men and women killed by police.

They were soon confronted by anti-Trump protesters, leading to an angry exchange before police officers on bicycles circled the plaza and the crowds dispersed.

“As I look at this scene right now, I can’t help but to think how much this is truly the personification of two Americas,” a Black Lives Matter D.C. activist said as she filmed the scene.

AD

The rallies have garnered support from Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller as well as more fringe figures, including Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys; white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, who marched in the deadly Charlottesville protest; and Jack Posobiec, who promoted the “Pizzagate” conspiracy that led to a 2016 shooting at D.C. pizzeria Comet Ping Pong.

AD

A number of streets will be closed beginning 6 a.m. Saturday to accommodate the protests.

Constitution Avenue will be closed between 18th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. On the other side of the Mall, Independence Avenue will be closed from 14th Street to Ohio Avenue SW. Several main thoroughfares, including New York Avenue and G, H, I and K streets, will be shut down from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW.