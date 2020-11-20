New daily reported cases and deaths in D.C.

For a detailed look at cases and deaths, see The Washington Post’s interactive map here.

What are the current restrictions in D. C.?

D.C. residents can eat inside or outside at restaurants, shop in retail establishments, get haircuts and manicures, and go to the gym, as long as they wear masks when possible and the businesses follow various restrictions on crowd size and cleaning procedures. Churches can host services for up to 100 worshipers, as long as the venue is no more than half-full. Those who wish to host their own gatherings, like dinner parties or holiday celebrations, must limit the crowd to fewer than 50 people.

Why is the number of virus cases in D.C. going up?

While there is much that we do not know about how D.C. residents are contracting the virus, health director LaQuandra Nesbitt has pointed to small social gatherings as one cause for concern, saying that people have let their guard down and have started hanging out in non-socially distanced groups with a few friends outside their household. Among people who contracted the virus in the first half of October — when the rise in cases in the District was beginning — nearly one in four had attended a social gathering of at least five people, and one in five had eaten in a restaurant.

How can I get tested for the virus?

Many of the tests conducted in D.C. each day happen at private doctor’s offices, so if you have a primary care provider, calling your doctor is the best first step.

If you are looking for a free public testing location, D.C. offers tests every weekday and some Saturdays at firehouses and other walk-up and drive-through sites throughout the city. Check here to find out which testing sites are open on the day you are interested in visiting.

Can I safely celebrate the holidays with my family and friends?

Yes, if you take preventive steps against infection. Health experts recommend celebrating with immediate members of your household and holding virtual holiday celebrations with people who live elsewhere.

If you gather in person, wear a mask and keep at least 10 feet apart, instead of the six-foot distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health experts say. Why? People are generally more jovial during holiday gatherings, talking loudly and laughing. If someone is infected, that activity increases the risk of aerosolizing the virus and infecting others — especially in cases where that person is asymptomatic and likely to be less cautious around others.

Is it safe for my kids to come home from college for the holidays?

Yes, but they should be mindful about the potential of infecting others and take the necessary steps to prevent infection. Younger adults and teenagers tend to socialize with friends more often, especially while away at college. They are also more likely to be asymptomatic while infected.

If possible, it would be good for everyone who travels from one household to another to get a coronavirus test before sharing the same space with others, and to stay apart until the results come in. If there is someone in the household who is more vulnerable to infection, because they are elderly or have an underlying health condition, your kids may want to keep a mask on in that person’s presence until they know for sure that they are not carrying the virus.

Can I travel in and out of the city?

Yes. The District recently relaxed the rules for out-of-state travel. Now, if you travel to another state, you are required to quarantine at your home upon returning, until you can get a negative coronavirus test, generally three to five days after your trip. If you prefer not to get tested for coronavirus, you should stay home for two weeks after traveling.

If you want to host visitors from outside the D.C. region, the District’s rules require that your guests get a negative coronavirus test at home before they come here, and if they are staying for longer than three days, that they again get tested while they are in the District. They can use the city’s public testing sites free.

Is it safe to travel by airplane, train or bus?

Traveling is undoubtedly riskier than staying home. Take it from CDC epidemiologist Allison Walker: “There’s really no such thing as safe travel.”

Experts debate about the precise risk of air travel. While only 44 cases have been definitively linked to flights during a time in which 1.2 billion people flew, that low number is much more attributable to the lack of contact tracing to prove whether someone caught the virus on a plane or somewhere else, rather than the effectiveness of the ventilation systems on airplanes, according to the researcher who compiled the data. The CDC estimated that as of September, nearly 11,000 people had been exposed to the virus while on a plane.

That said, trains and buses do not have the same high-tech ventilation systems as planes. If you can drive in your personal car, rather than take a bus with others, consider that option instead.

Are D.C. schools holding classes in person?

The D.C. public school system had hoped to resume in-person schooling for 7,000 elementary students this month, but those plans fell through when the school district and the teacher’s union could not agree on how to safely reopen. The city has since brought a much smaller number of students, about 600, back to schools where they are participating in virtual instruction, but in a school building.

Do I have to wear a mask in public in D. C.?

Yes. Bowser strengthened the mask requirement in July, requiring everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask in all businesses, in offices where any other people are working, in taxis or public transit vehicles, in common spaces in apartment buildings and in crowded outdoor settings. “Persons leaving their residences shall wear a mask when they are likely to come into contact with another person, such as being within six feet of another person for more than a fleeting time,” the order says.

Is it safe to eat in a restaurant, go shopping, hit the gym or attend a religious service?

Public health experts say any indoor spaces have higher transmission risks than being outdoors. Masking, social distancing and limited capacity can reduce the risk of transmission indoors, but it cannot eliminate it.

The CDC recommends not visiting any of these places if you are feeling ill and to check in advance about mask policies. In Maryland, everyone over 5 is required to wear a mask indoors.

Is it safe to eat in a tent outdoors at a restaurant this winter?

The risk of transmission depends on who else is in the tent with you. If it’s a pod limited to only the diners in your household, your transmission risk is less than if multiple tables are seated inside the same sealed tent. Although outdoors, if the tent is closed off to the elements it could create poor ventilation akin to dining indoors. Experts recommend wearing your mask whenever not actively eating and drinking.

Will the city impose more restrictions if the virus gets worse?

D.C. leaders are reluctant to reimpose restrictions that they loosened months ago. However, if the city’s virus metrics fall below set thresholds, leaders have said they will at least consider tightening restrictions. One metric — the daily rate of new cases — spiked into that red-flag zone for the first time on Nov. 12, but the mayor and health director said that day that they were not planning to bring back restrictions right away.

What are the city’s plans for distributing a vaccine?

The first to get the vaccine in the District, according to its vaccine distribution plans, will be those disproportionately impacted by the virus, including senior citizens, people with chronic health conditions and certain racial minority groups. The city plans to distribute the vaccine by work setting, not by profession — so anyone who works in a hospital will be on the early list to get a dose, not just nurses and doctors.

Will there be another stimulus payment?

Republicans and Democrats alike have voiced support for a second stimulus check to Americans since the springtime, yet have failed to reach a deal to actually send one. At this point, the chance of a second stimulus happening during the remaining months of the Trump administration looks slim; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have made it clear that McConnell won’t accept a spending package as large as Pelosi wants, and Pelosi won’t accept one as small as McConnell wants. But President-elect Joe Biden (D) has gotten involved in negotiations since his election win, in the hopes of forging a deal that would mean stimulus checks could go out, possibly even before he takes office.