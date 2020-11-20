New daily reported cases and deaths in D.C.

For a detailed look at cases and deaths, see The Post’s interactive map here.

What are the current restrictions in D. C.?

Private indoor gatherings are capped at 10 people, with outdoor gatherings limited to 25. Restaurants must close at midnight, and alcohol sales are not allowed after 10 p.m. Indoor dining capacity is capped at 25 percent. Houses of worship can host services for up to 250 worshipers, if their venues are large enough.

AD

AD

D.C. residents can shop in retail establishments and get haircuts and manicures as long as they wear masks when possible and the businesses follow various restrictions on crowd size and cleaning procedures.

Why is the number of virus cases in D.C. going up?

While there is much that we do not know about how D.C. residents are contracting the virus, health director LaQuandra Nesbitt has pointed to small social gatherings as one cause for concern, saying that people have let their guard down and have started hanging out in groups with a few friends outside their household and without social distancing. Among people who contracted the virus in the first half of October — when the rise in cases in the District was beginning — nearly 1 in 4 had attended a social gathering of at least five people, and 1 in 5 had eaten in a restaurant.

Are there enough hospital beds in the District?

The city’s hospitals have remained under 90 percent full, except for one day in November and one day in December. In the event of a surge in cases, most hospitals can make room for cases beyond their normal capacity. Hospital leaders have said they are more worried about running out of nurses to care for all the patients than about running out of beds. That said, in December the District began “warming up” the emergency hospital that it built in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the springtime. The field hospital has never been used, but it could accept patients in an emergency. Daily hospital bed statistics can be found here.

How can I get tested for the virus?

Many of the tests conducted in D.C. each day happen at private doctor’s offices, so if you have a primary care provider, calling your doctor is the best first step.

AD

AD

If you are looking for a free public testing location, D.C. offers tests every weekday and some weekends at firehouses and other walk-up and drive-through sites throughout the city. Check here to find out which testing sites are open on the day you are interested in visiting.

Can I travel in and out of the city?

Yes. The District relaxed the rules for out-of-state travel. Now, if you travel to another state, you are required to quarantine at your home upon returning until you can get a negative coronavirus test, generally three to five days after your trip. If you prefer not to get tested for the coronavirus, you should stay home for two weeks after traveling.

AD

If you want to host visitors from outside the D.C. region, the District’s rules require that your guests get a negative coronavirus test at home before they come here, and if they are staying for longer than three days, that they again get tested while they are in the District. They can use the city’s public testing sites free.

Is it safe to travel by airplane, train or bus?

Traveling is undoubtedly riskier than staying home. Take it from CDC epidemiologist Allison Walker: “There’s really no such thing as safe travel.”

Experts debate about the precise risk of air travel. While only 44 cases have been definitively linked to flights during a time in which 1.2 billion people flew, that low number is much more attributable to the lack of contact tracing to prove whether someone caught the virus on a plane or somewhere else, rather than the effectiveness of the ventilation systems on airplanes, according to the researcher who compiled the data. The CDC estimated that as of September, nearly 11,000 people had been exposed to the virus while on a plane.

AD

AD

That said, trains and buses do not have the same high-tech ventilation systems as planes. If you can drive in your personal car, rather than take a bus with others, consider that option instead. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a public health order requiring masks to be worn on planes and trains, train and subway stations, bus terminals and airports throughout the country.

Are D.C. schools holding classes in person?

Yes. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, students and teachers returned to in-person learning at D.C. public schools. The school system had expected more than 9,000 of its 52,000 students to return to classrooms that day, but attendance was much lower, in part due to a two-hour delay because of snowy weather. The majority of charter school students remain in virtual learning.

Various safety measures have been put in place for returning students, including grouping them in cohorts of no more than 11 people and requiring masks and social distancing. Many teachers remain opposed to returning to the classroom in person; Washington Teachers’ Union President Elizabeth Davis has told her members to show up for class if they can, and that the union would closely watch any safety complaints teachers made.

Do I have to wear a mask in public in D.C.?

Yes. Bowser strengthened the mask requirement in July, requiring everyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask in all businesses, in offices where any other people are working, in taxis or public transit vehicles, in common spaces in apartment buildings and in crowded outdoor settings. “Persons leaving their residences shall wear a mask when they are likely to come into contact with another person, such as being within six feet of another person for more than a fleeting time,” the order says.

Is it safe to eat in a restaurant, go shopping, hit the gym or attend a religious service?

Public health experts say any indoor spaces have higher transmission risks than being outdoors. Masking, social distancing and limited capacity can reduce the risk of transmission indoors, but it cannot eliminate it.

AD

AD

The CDC recommends not visiting any of these places if you are feeling ill and to check in advance about mask policies.

Is it safe to eat in a tent outdoors at a restaurant?

The risk of transmission depends on who else is in the tent with you. If it’s a pod limited to only the diners in your household, your transmission risk is less than if multiple tables are seated inside the same sealed tent. Although outdoors, if the tent is closed off to the elements it could create poor ventilation akin to dining indoors. Experts recommend wearing your mask whenever not actively eating and drinking.

How is the city distributing vaccines?

Hospitals in the city received their first doses in mid-December, with five employees at George Washington University Hospital among the first in the nation to get the vaccine. Some government workers in the city, including members of the fire department, were vaccinated in December as part of a campaign to build confidence in the vaccine, particularly among Black and Latino residents.

AD

AD

D.C. is vaccinating residents 65 and older, people and staff in congregate settings such as group homes and homeless shelters, correctional officers and non-health-care personnel supporting operations of coronavirus vaccination clinics. As of Monday, Feb. 1, residents who work in-person for a licensed child care provider or independent school in the city are eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

After that, a large group of people with certain chronic medical conditions and remaining high-priority workers such as essential government workers will become eligible.

Senior citizens can sign up for appointments at vaccinate.dc.gov or can call 855-363-0333 to make an appointment by phone. Officials said they will make new appointments available every Thursday at 9 a.m. for residents of certain Zip codes, mostly in Wards 1, 4, 5, 7 and 8, and every Friday at 9 a.m. for eligible residents citywide. Some senior citizens in the District can also make a vaccine appointment through their doctor, including patients at Kaiser Permanente, Howard University, Sibley and George Washington University health systems.

AD

AD

Nesbitt said she is setting up a registration process that will soon allow the city to collect information about residents seeking the vaccine, then email them when it is their turn to sign up, based on their age, job and health status. The city also will look at whether they live in a neighborhood hard-hit by the virus and their date of registration.

Members of the general public can expect to get the vaccine in March or April.

More answers to questions about how the coronavirus vaccine is being distributed in the region can be found here.